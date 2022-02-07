Troop B Weekly Report 01/31/22-02/06/22

Troop B Weekly Report

Week Beginning: 01/31/2022 – 02/06/2022

On 1/31/21, Troopers Willard and Watson along with Troop Detective Wing assisted Westbrook Police and Oxford with Domestic Violence Assault that occurred in Westbrook. Westbrook Police Department had contacted Oxford Sheriff’s Office to travel to 376 Merrill Hill Road in Hebron to locate and arrest William Currier for the DV assault. The Troopers ultimately found Currier and placed him under arrest. Currier was transported to Gray to meet with Westbrook PD so that they could interview Currier and finalize their case.

On 02/01/22 Tr. Nilsen stopped a vehicle on Hacket Mills Rd for an expired inspection sticker. The operator was Ryan Bortell-Jurczak. Ryan stated he knew the inspection was expired. Ryan admitted the plates did not match the registration. The plates were removed, and Ryan was summonsed for Improper Plates.

On 02/01/22 Tr. Nilsen stopped a vehicle on Minot Ave for an expired inspection sticker and loud exhaust. The operator was Jeremy Davis. Jeremy’s license was suspended for a few months. The vehicle was towed, and Jeremy was summonsed for OAS.

On 02/03/22 Tr. Lemieux was traveling on Old Brunswick Road in Durham. He observed a solo vehicle quickly approaching him. On radar he saw the vehicle traveling 65mph in a posted 35mph zone. He stopped the vehicle and cited the driver appropriately.

On 02/05/22 Tr. Knight, Lemieux and Deputy Cummings did an OUI saturation detail in Bethel. Several motor vehicles were stopped and OUI tests were performed.

On 02/05/22 Tr. Gleaton was dispatched to a complaint of erratic operation on 295N. After talking with the complainant and observing the same vehicle operating erratically, Tr. Gleaton pulled over the vehicle operated by R. Blair Nevers. Nevers was unable to perform SFSTs due to his intoxication. Tr. Gleaton brought Nevers to Topsham PD for a breath test. Nevers was issued a USAC for OUI.

On 2/6/21 at 0106 hours, Trooper Willard responded to the area of mile post 17 north along I295 for a single vehicle rollover that was given to Freeport Police (originally the call had been shown at 18 NB). Trooper Willard who was still out on patrol arrived on scene to find a red Toyota sedan on its side in the median. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts and neither sustained any injuries. The operator, Lindsey Anderson of Brunswick was found to be operating under the influence of alcohol. Anderson was charged with OUI – Alcohol and released to her mother. Yarmouth and Freeport Police assisted with the crash.

# of School Visits conducted – 0 # of Use of Force Incidents – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 2 # of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0