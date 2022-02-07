Clearview Group Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Reflections of Gratitude for Company Growth and Culture
Throughout the last decade, Clearview has added accounting and finance, managed IT, state and local tax, and business transformation services to its portfolio.
With 10 years of momentum behind us, we are better positioned than ever to help organizations scale for the future.”OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearview Group, a full-service management consulting and CPA firm headquartered in Owings Mills, is celebrating a decade in business serving the local and national community.
— Brian Davis
The firm was founded 10 years ago with the intent to change the way people feel about the consulting industry by creating a culture of technical excellence and an environment of real, honest and meaningful business relationships. The company prides itself in providing the high-level services of a national firm with the relationship-driven approach of a local firm and has seen consistent growth over the last decade.
“We’ve heard it over and over again from clients: The most important forces in business partnerships are trust, transparency and accountability to deliver quality services,” says Brian Davis, founder, managing director and CEO. “A lot of organizations talk about partnering with their clients, but these are the core values of our firm and what has driven clients to choose Clearview for the past decade.”
Clearview Group started as a consulting firm offering risk and compliance, audit, and tax services to businesses in the Maryland, D.C,. and Virginia region. Throughout the last decade, Clearview has added accounting and finance, managed IT, state and local tax, and business transformation services to a portfolio of national clients that spans from early-stage businesses to mid-market and Fortune 100 companies.
Consistent with the firm’s focus on relationship-building and technical excellence is its commitment to being a destination for top talent. To keep these priorities at the forefront, Clearview has created an acronym called ECPR, which stands for employees, clients, prospects and recruits.
“There is no gray area as to where our priorities lie, and ECPR is a constant reminder of where our focus needs to be,” Nick Chavis, director explains. “Our ecosystem is a unique one where every member of our community is fully aware of how dependent we are on each other.”
Davis explains that the vision when he founded the firm was to be the largest locally based CPA and management consulting firm in the Mid-Atlantic by the end of 2030.
“At the end of 2021, we are arguably one of the top five largest locally based firms already,” Davis says. “One of the reasons we’re successful is because we’re market-aware but also market indifferent – we’re going to tend to our own knitting, and at the end of the day, we’re the ones who get to decide our own success.”
Davis goes on. “We are so grateful for the clients, partners and team members who have been part of making our first decade an overwhelming success. With 10 years of momentum behind us, we are better positioned than ever to help organizations scale for the future.”
For more information on Clearview Group, visit www.cviewllc.com.
Alene Corcoran
Clearview Group, LLC
+1 667-207-8745
acorcoran@cviewllc.com