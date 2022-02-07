United Way Stanislaus County Announces New President & CEO
Keristofer Seryani, President & CEO, United Way of Stanislaus County
Keristofer Seryani leading organization as of February 1, 2022
I am thrilled to take on this new role and look forward to working with the Board of Directors, staff and the community and leaving a long-lasting impact on our county.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keristofer Seryani has been named President & CEO of United Way of Stanislaus County.
— Keristofer Seryani
Mr. Seryani joins the United Way of Stanislaus County after spending decades in finance, strategy and business development in the energy industry. A refugee, Mr. Seryani came to the US from Iran in 1988. Mr. Seryani holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Whittier College in Southern California and his M.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in Washington DC. He brings a strong business management background and a core understanding of the organization’s mission and vision. In considering his role in this critical time for the organization, he offered the following thoughts:
“The United Way is an organization with a long history of improving the lives of Stanislaus County residents. I am thrilled to take on this new role and look forward to working with the Board of Directors, staff and the community and leaving a long-lasting impact on our county.” “I am very excited to welcome Keristofer Seryani to United Way.” said Michelle Tetreault, Board Chair. “ He is a strong leader and comes to us with a strong background in community engagement and outreach. He is the right person to grow United Way and bring us into a very bright future.”
Mr Seryani is active in Stanislaus County, he is a member of Turlock Sunrise Rotary, Vice Chair of the Turlock Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and board member of The Lightbox Theatre Company. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and the arts.
