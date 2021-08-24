Foley Steps Down as Stanislaus United Way President & CEO
Mrs. Foley has accepted the position as the Executive Director of the Community Hospice Foundation. Her departure from United Way is effective August 24, 2021.
— Luke Anderson, Board Chair
Since 2007, Mrs. Foley has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization, and while we will miss her inspiring leadership, as well as her ability to grow United Way of Stanislaus County's influence and role in the community, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor. We want to thank her for the fourteen years of dedicated service which involved many significant accomplishments, including:
- Stepping to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic and sharing efforts with other community organizations for effective and wise allocation of resources, including more than $1 million in funding
- Raising and distributing funding to more than 50 organizations and thousands of community members
- Growing and developing the 211 Call Center that helps people in need by identifying resources available, including COVID-19 resources
- Continuing to develop and expand the core work of BUILD United
- And, perhaps most important, working faithfully, determinedly, and non-stop to make United Way a valued leader in the community
Over the next few months, United Way of Stanislaus County will be conducting a search to find Mrs. Foley's replacement as President/CEO. Luke Anderson, Chairman of Board of Directors stated "During this transition period, it is our priority to find the best individual to lead, while still maintaining a stable and effective organization. We will share the job announcement soon and ask for your help in identifying candidates who can help us continue along this successful endeavor".
The United Way of Stanislaus County thanks Mrs. Foley on her dedication, passion, enthusiasm, and motivation she has given to the organization. To say she has worked tirelessly would be an understatement. She will be greatly missed by the staff, Board members and partners alike. We look forward to following the success of her career and are hopeful and excited for the next chapter of United Way of Stanislaus County as we continue to support our community.
