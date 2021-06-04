SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANT RECOVERY AT UNITED WAY’S INNOVATIVE “OUR TABLE” EVENTS
This years’ multi-day, and multi-restaurant event supports local restaurants by donating proceeds of each saleMODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODESTO, CA (June 4, 2021) - As the community begins to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of Stanislaus County and its multiple restaurant partners have come together to offer a night of gourmet food and wine dinners, while supporting local businesses restaurants recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four participating restaurants are offering sumptuous, four-course dinners focused on each restaurant's specialties, paired with world-class wines. Francine Foley, CEO of United Way of Stanislaus County, felt changing this years’ event to support local restaurants was crucial. “We are so excited to partner with several of our amazing local restaurants to help bring friends and family together, all while supporting the participating restaurants and helping support the United Way’s ongoing work in the community”.
The Our Table event is a new take on United Way’s “One Table” event, where hundreds of guests enjoyed a multi-course dinner presented by several restaurants at a long dinner table in downtown Modesto for the last 3 years. “After having to cancel the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to move this event to our local restaurants, helping give them the boost they need coming out of the pandemic. For some, this is their first-time dining in over a year. We are honored to help make that happen.” exclaimed Patrick Dodd, Board Member and event organizer. “The participating restaurants are so excited to find new, innovative ways to invite folks back”.
There will be four dinner events happening throughout the year:
● Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. - Galletto’s Restaurant, Modesto
● September 23, 2021 - Redwood Cafe, Oakdale
● Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. - Surla’s Restaurant, Modesto
Each will offer a unique food and wine experience, hosted by some of Stanislaus County’s most elite restaurants. Portions of proceeds will go directly to each participating restaurant.
Ticket packages begin at $175 per person, and are available in limited quantities at uwaystan.org, to text “OurTable” to 41444, or by calling Christine Baily at (209) 718-7070.
About United Way of Stanislaus County:
For 67 years, the United Way of Stanislaus County has partnered with the community and local organizations to BUILD, ENGAGE, and INVEST in our community. Learn more at uwaystan.org.
