Four Alabama State Veterans Homes Receive Awards for ‘Best in Class’ Senior Healthcare Services

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is proud to announce all four Alabama State Veterans Homes were recently awarded Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience Awards. Pinnacle Quality Insight is a consulting firm that assists long-term care providers in improving patient experience and employee satisfaction.

Each state Veterans home qualified for the Pinnacle Quality Insight’s Customer Service Award in multiple categories, including the Overall Customer Experience category. These facilities all display a continued dedication to providing “Best in Class” senior healthcare services. By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award, all four facilities have satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients can achieve this “Best in Class” distinction monthly in many categories designed to accurately reflect each Veteran’s experience.

“We are honored to be awarded Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2022 Customer Experience Awards,” said Kim Justice, Executive Director of the Alabama State Veterans Homes Program. “This is a testament to the directors and employees we have at all four State Veterans Homes. I cannot say enough about the healthcare service provided by HMR of Alabama for our Veterans.”

ADVA has state Veterans homes across the state, with Floyd E. ‘Tut’ Fann State Veterans Home located in Huntsville, Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home located in Pell City, Bill Nichols State Veterans Home located in Alexander City, and William F. Green State Veterans Home located in Mobile. A fifth home, the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, is expected for a groundbreaking this summer in Enterprise.

With the oversight of the ADVA, the four homes have been operated since 2004 by HMR of Alabama, which is an Alabama-based provider for long-term care services for Veterans.

“The dedicated staff and leadership of these four facilities are constantly striving to meet the highest standards of care for the deserving Veterans who reside in them,” said William S. Biggs, President and CEO of HMR of Alabama. “We are so proud of their achievements, as Pinnacle sets the highest standards for measuring quality care and services. I know these dedicated team members in each facility will continue to work hard every day to meet the goals set forth by the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs and the State Board of Veterans Affairs.”

Throughout each facility’s history of serving their respective communities, a strong emphasis has been placed on ensuring that the individual needs are met for every Veteran. Over the course of 2021, Pinnacle conducted a sampling of state Veterans home residents and their families in monthly telephone interviews that included open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate the facilities in specific categories. Each facility has gathered its real-time survey results monthly to gain a better understanding of the Veterans’ needs and make improvements when necessary.