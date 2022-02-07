Leading EB-5 Firm to Host Virtual Discussion on How to Select an EB-5 Immigration Attorney for Direct EB-5 Investments
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, will host a live webinar, “How to Select an EB-5 Immigration Attorney for a Direct EB-5 Project Investment,” on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 4:00 PM EST. Click here to register.
Direct EB-5 investments are now the only option available for foreign nationals who wish to apply for green cards under the United States’ immigrant investor program. The regional center program, which historically has been the most popular option for EB-5 investments, expired on June 30 and has not yet been reauthorized by the U.S. Congress. Given the uncertainty of the program’s future and the high probability that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could soon increase the minimum investment amount, many aspiring immigrants are seeking sound investments in viable business enterprises.
“Direct EB-5 investments are the only game in town,” says Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN. “Our phones haven’t stopped ringing since the minimum investment amount reverted to $500,000, and the lapse of the regional center program leaves many prospective investors in unfamiliar territory. They want to understand the unique benefits and risks of direct investment.”
The webinar’s presenters will include Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld, managing partners and founders at EB5AN, who will discuss will discuss the key topics that immigrant investors should consider when selecting an EB-5 immigration attorney for a direct EB-5 project investment.
Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld will explain what questions to ask and how to identify potential conflicts of interest that may be present when selecting an EB-5 immigration attorney. A list of trusted, and recommended EB-5 immigration attorneys with their contact details will also be shared with attendees.
Topics to be covered include:
• Questions to ask an EB-5 immigration attorney;
• How to identify conflicts of interest;
• Legal duties of an EB-5 immigration attorney; and
• Red flags to avoid specific EB-5 immigration attorneys.
“Selecting an EB-5 immigration attorney is a critical decision for any EB-5 investor since the EB-5 immigration process is a multi-year process that requires constant communication and transparency.” said Silverman. “EB-5 investors need to do their homework and make sure that their EB-5 immigration attorney is: (i) experienced with the EB-5 program; (ii) completely independent from the EB-5 investment project they have selected; and (iii) not illegally providing financial advice to try to influence the selection of a particular EB-5 investment project.”
Prospective EB-5 investors and others who cannot attend the live event can register to receive a link to a recording of the webinar.
Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
