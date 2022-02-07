Economic Growth Not Yet Nipped by Inflation as PMI Reports from the ISM Continue Well Above the 50 Benchmark
Additional Insights Provided by Chris Wallace of Innerview, Buna George from the Greater Yuma Port Authority, and Shannon Karels and Kathy Miller of OPSisters.FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation has posted several new podcasts with guests Tim Fiore, Anthony Nieves, and Nancy LeMaster from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) who discuss the big picture and impactful details within the Purchasing Manager's Index reports on the JacketMediaCo.com website in the Manufacturing Talk Radio programs. In 20 minutes, hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady discuss the key metrics that are rolled up to the PMI number each month, where the devil is in the details. While a high PMI number for the Manufacturing (57.6) and Services (59.9) reports is good, a high number for the Hospital report (64.1) isn't as encouraging since Covid still puts adverse demand pressure on hospital ICU's, and general patient bed availability and treatment. The Hospital industry has a negative employment shockwave moving through it as more people leave the sector from emotional and psychological burnout with little or no desire to return. While employment in January of 467,000 defied forecasts of a much lower number due to Covid, hospitals across the country lost employees. And although the Associated Press reported that the U.S. was making more visas available to bring healthcare workers to the U.S., the global nature of the pandemic may keep medical staff in their home countries.
On a brighter note, Chris Wallace from Innerview joins Lew Weiss and Tim Grady to discuss the message customers are receiving from frontline workers, and whether it is the same as the message the company wants to be conveyed. The disparity and corrective action may surprise listeners in the upbeat discussion.
On Hazard Girls, Emily Soloby interviews Buna George from The Greater Yuma Port Authority, the lead agency for developing gateways for global trade and facilitating multi-modal transportation and trade opportunities with the new San Luis II border crossing. Buna's personal journey in her rising career will help listeners recognize the challenges they have in common.
Shannon Karels and Kathy Miller from OPSisters join Lydia Di Liello to talk about relationships, realities, and results in this insightful interview, as they relate their experiences in business and their lives to help other women working on their careers in manufacturing and other industries.
The Manufacturing Broadcasting Corporation is a network of industry podcasts relevant to manufacturing and all the businesses reliant on the industry, from raw material suppliers and subcontractors to distributors and retailers of finished goods. MBC has been broadcasting since November of 2013 and its independent producers have created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. Independent podcast producers in the industry are encouraged to join the network to gain increased exposure and listener growth.
JacketMediaCo is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, and Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman that is posted monthly. https://jacketmediaco.com/
About Manufacturing Talk Radio: Manufacturing Talk Radio is a weekly podcast broadcast for manufacturers of all sizes across the globe since 2013. Show host, Lew Weiss, and co-host, Tim Grady, present breaking manufacturing news and tackle business trends and economic forecasts in manufacturing for small, medium, and large manufacturers. The podcast is produced by JacketMediaCo for MBC, the Manufacturing Broadcast Corporation network, and has been listed as a "must listen" among the top manufacturing podcasts. It can be found at https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/manufacturing-talk-radio/
About The WAM Podcast: The WAM Podcast is a discussion forum where empowered women interview empowered women who share their personal and professional experiences while progressing on their career path, providing guidance, insight, and inspiration to women who may face similar challenges in the workplace. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/women-and-manufacturing/
About Hazard Girls: Host Emily Soloby, Founder and CEO of Juno Jones Safety Shoes, interviews women working in non-traditional fields about their career paths, covering topics such as balancing personal and work lives, issues they have encountered and how they have dealt with them, their biggest challenges, their biggest triumphs, advice for other women, and many other topics. https://jacketmediaco.com/podcasts/hazard-girls/
