Submit Release
News Search

There were 720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,134 in the last 365 days.

Jabian Consulting’s Dan Hickey Appointed to the Executive Committee of Big Shoulders Fund’s Chairmen’s Advisory Council

Dan Hickey, Executive Director, Jabian Consulting

Dan Hickey, Executive Director, Jabian Consulting

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Hickey, Executive Director, and the Chicago Market Lead at Jabian Consulting, was recently appointed to the Executive Committee of the Big Shoulders Fund Chairmen’s Advisory Council. Dan has been on the Chairmen’s Advisory Council for three years and was nominated by Tim Liston, Director of Donor Engagement and Partnerships, at Big Shoulders Fund for this position.

“We are excited to welcome Dan Hickey to the Chairmen’s Advisory Council’s Executive Committee for Big Shoulders Fund,” said Josh Hale, CEO of Big Shoulders Fund. “Dan’s previous experience on the Chairmen’s Advisory Council and affiliation with the organization will be invaluable to Big Shoulders Fund as we continue to support schools and provide a quality, values-based education for Chicago’s children.”

Big Shoulders Fund is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization designed to offer financial support to low-income Catholic schools throughout the city. This network of schools is an important resource for students and communities, with research showing that when a Catholic school closes, the surrounding area experiences an increase in violence and a decrease in social cohesion. Big Shoulders Fund is focused on ensuring these schools can remain open and viable for years to come, raising more than $450 million in support of this work since its founding in 1986.

“Since I got involved with Big Shoulders Fund three years ago, I have been in awe of the impact the organization has on the lives of so many kids in Chicago,” said Hickey. “I am excited about the opportunity to increase my involvement and find new ways to support the organization and its inspired mission.”

To learn more about Big Shoulders Fund and its impact on the community, visit their website.

Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.

Visit www.jabian.com for more information.

Robert Amberg
Jabian Consulting
robert.amberg@jabian.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Jabian Consulting’s Dan Hickey Appointed to the Executive Committee of Big Shoulders Fund’s Chairmen’s Advisory Council

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.