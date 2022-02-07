Jabian Consulting’s Dan Hickey Appointed to the Executive Committee of Big Shoulders Fund’s Chairmen’s Advisory Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Hickey, Executive Director, and the Chicago Market Lead at Jabian Consulting, was recently appointed to the Executive Committee of the Big Shoulders Fund Chairmen’s Advisory Council. Dan has been on the Chairmen’s Advisory Council for three years and was nominated by Tim Liston, Director of Donor Engagement and Partnerships, at Big Shoulders Fund for this position.
“We are excited to welcome Dan Hickey to the Chairmen’s Advisory Council’s Executive Committee for Big Shoulders Fund,” said Josh Hale, CEO of Big Shoulders Fund. “Dan’s previous experience on the Chairmen’s Advisory Council and affiliation with the organization will be invaluable to Big Shoulders Fund as we continue to support schools and provide a quality, values-based education for Chicago’s children.”
Big Shoulders Fund is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization designed to offer financial support to low-income Catholic schools throughout the city. This network of schools is an important resource for students and communities, with research showing that when a Catholic school closes, the surrounding area experiences an increase in violence and a decrease in social cohesion. Big Shoulders Fund is focused on ensuring these schools can remain open and viable for years to come, raising more than $450 million in support of this work since its founding in 1986.
“Since I got involved with Big Shoulders Fund three years ago, I have been in awe of the impact the organization has on the lives of so many kids in Chicago,” said Hickey. “I am excited about the opportunity to increase my involvement and find new ways to support the organization and its inspired mission.”
To learn more about Big Shoulders Fund and its impact on the community, visit their website.
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
Visit www.jabian.com for more information.
Robert Amberg
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It's a Strategy that Works®.
Robert Amberg
