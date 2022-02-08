Complimentary Consumer Portal from Denniston Data Inc. Identifies the Most Experienced Doctors by Procedure
DDI launches a free Consumer Portal from its data-rich Provider Ranking System™ to help patients select the top doctor for their medical procedures
We are confident that offering this service without charge to consumers will extend and enhance our corporate mission to improve the quality of patient care in the U.S.”CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provider Ranking System™ (PRS), the industry’s most detailed resource for identifying and ranking medical providers for each of the services they perform, is now available with an entire year of national data for free public use at https://www.providerrankings.com.
— Jon Seymour, MD, Medical Director, Denniston Data Inc.
While developing the unique resource and conducting initial market research, Denniston Data realized the vast potential for PRS in the direct-to-consumer market. Said Phil Denniston, President, “There is a large and complex ecosystem serving the need for consumers to identify and contact healthcare providers. When we observed the strong level of interest from patients in directly utilizing PRS, we started to strategize about how to enable that. The result is a content- and feature-rich site that provides patients with real, unbiased, and authoritative data when they need it most.”
The centerpiece of the PRS model, supported by numerous published studies, is that providers with the most experience achieve the best outcomes. Whereas other doctor finder services compile “satisfaction ratings” less relevant to the clinical results, reflecting, for example, bedside manner and patient comfort, PRS lets patients discover the most important details about providers’ clinical practices by drilling into the largest-available database of performed and billed medical procedures.
Said Jon Seymour, MD, Medical Director, “While no single product can cover all of the ground needed for patients to make informed treatment decisions, PRS covers a critical portion of this enormous information spectrum. Patients and families who embark on a healthcare journey will almost always determine they want an experienced provider of the specific procedures they need. At that juncture, PRS will become their resource of choice. We are confident that offering this service without charge to consumers will extend and enhance our corporate mission to improve the quality of patient care in the U.S.”
In addition to benefiting healthcare consumers, the free version of PRS also offers value to healthcare providers. Doctors and other medical professionals who appear in the PRS database can review their listings in Provider Ranking System™ (PRS), and they can clarify certain aspects of, and add visibility to, their public profile, with links from their own websites. For more information, Contact us.
About Denniston Data Inc.
The mission of Denniston Data is to bring transparency into provider profiling, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of patient care in the U.S. Healthcare system. The principals of Denniston Data have together founded and built multiple enterprises in the healthcare field based on medical database and claims-analytics. Provider Ranking System™ serves the needs of healthcare payers, medical specialty referral sources, provider networks, and hospitals, as well as marketers at pharmaceutical and medical device companies, and anyone researching medical treatment providers. For more information, please visit https://www.dennistondata.com
Patricia Whelan
Denniston Data Inc.
+1 760-846-4930
pat@dennistondata.com