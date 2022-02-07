Exciting Brand Refresh for Local Creative Agency
Array unveils new name and branding to better represent their capabilities.
We have developed a unique creative process that delivers results... and our client relationships are a testament to our commitment to solving problems and delivering creative with purpose.”NORTH CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Array (formerly Array Creative) — a creative agency specializing in brand strategy — recently announced a major rebranding strategy to better position their business by simplifying their name and building new brand assets.
As an agency, Array’s differentiating strength is real-world marketing strategies and emphasis on relationships. Never pretentious, Array asks the right questions, listens carefully, and responds with effective solutions. Their talented team of creatives and strategists utilize a proven process to create award-winning branding, packaging, print and environmental designs.
“We have developed a unique creative process that delivers results, but it’s people and their drive for excellence that truly set us apart,” says Eric Rich, Principal of Array. “Our client relationships, some going back to the very beginning, are a testament to our commitment to solving problems and delivering creative with purpose.”
Array chose to drop the word ‘Creative’ from their name, as the shortened moniker better defines who they are: an Array of talents, strengths, team members, creativity, and strategic approach. They also refreshed their logo. With a custom wordmark, the Array logo utilizes a swooping ‘A’ and a modern typeface. An ‘A’ icon will also be used in proximity to the new Array logo, honoring the founding orange brand color while incorporating new analogous hues (such as wine and tang color).
Notably, the new Array logo was selected and will be featured in the upcoming LogoLounge Book 13 — a publication actively used and supported by a community of industry designers. Array was recognized for this honor in January, celebrating their hard work and creativity.
Rich continues, “The new award-winning branding signifies an evolution that started pre-pandemic that is focused on our culture and improving satisfaction for our team members and our clients. I couldn’t be any prouder of what we have accomplished and where we are heading.” Array remains committed to producing results at retail and beyond for client partners, with their approach: Building Brands with Purpose.
2022 marks a significant milestone in Array’s history, as they celebrate a successful 15 years in business as a fully accredited agency. “I wake up each morning thankful for the blessing to continually work alongside such great people and with longstanding clients who have made us what we are today,” says Ian Marin, Managing Partner. “There is rarely a dull moment, and we are excited for another 15+ years to do what we love to do!”
Along with the new brand identity, Array also launched a new solutions-based website to catapult them into 2022. The website (courtesy of Insivia, a marketing and web design agency) stands ready for new leads and to educate potential clients on ways to purposefully build their brands.
About Array
Founded in 2007, Array is a creative agency specializing in brand strategy. A dynamic team of designers, marketers, and problem solvers, we are passionate about our people and building stories for brands. Array's collaborative approach is proven — our process drives success and builds relationships with our client partners.
To learn more about Array, visit https://arraycreative.com/.
