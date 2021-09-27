SureWerx Protects the Workforce this Winter
Traction aid manufacturer launches website with winter resources and products for better workplace safety.ELGIN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SureWerx™, a leading manufacturer of traction aids in North America, announces the launch of their new web-based Traction Resource Center, a site devoted to providing resources and information around ice traction safety to help keep workers safe while working on ice and snow.
SureWerx is proud to provide customers with safety solutions, protecting against on-the-job injuries related to slippery winter conditions with the new Traction Resource Center. “Not only will professionals find the best winter traction aids and ice cleats for the season, but also invaluable news, statistics, professional tips and information for slip prevention,” said Ryan Pattee, Sr. Director of Traction Aids for SureWerx. Additionally, the Traction Resource Center includes testimonials, industry information and a cost savings calculator to help organizations estimate the cost savings they could attain by outfitting their outdoor workers with traction aids.
The Traction Resource Center features products from two of SureWerx’s most trusted brands: DueNorth® and the newly acquired K1® Series. SureWerx offers the most comprehensive range of industrial ice and snow traction solutions in North America, offering the original and industry-leading K1 mid-sole ice cleat brand, and the industry leader in full-sole and heel traction aids, Due North. No matter the application, work environment, or type of footwear worn, SureWerx has the solution that will help reduce slips and falls in the workplace.
“We take work safety and slip prevention seriously at SureWerx,” said Pattee. “We understand the true financial costs associated with slip-related injuries and believe most accidents can be prevented with effective ice cleats and educational resources for dealing with treacherous working conditions.”
As of September 15, 2021, the Traction Resource Center is officially live and can be found at: https://icecleats.surewerx.com. For more information on DueNorth or K1 traction aid products, and for where to buy information, visit https://SureWerx.com.
About SureWerx
Co-headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, British Columbia, SureWerx is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products and solutions. SureWerx markets these products under the Jackson Safety®, Pioneer®, ADA Solutions, PeakWorks®, Sellstrom®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Ranpro®, JET®, Strongarm®, American Forge & Foundry®, ITC® and STARTECH® brands. SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing most industries worldwide.
To learn more about SureWerx, visit https://SureWerx.com.
Ryan Pattee
SureWerx
+1 800-323-7402
rpattee@surewerx.com
