James Murray Becomes Third-Generation President of Privately Held Family Business
Island Delights, Inc. announces promotion of their EVPSEVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Island Delights, Inc. — a third generation family-owned confection and snack business — announced the promotion of James Murray to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.
James’ involvement in leadership at Island Delights, Inc. began in 2016 when he took on the role of Executive Vice President and led the organization through an operational refresh that culminated with certification under the BRCGS Global Standard for Food Safety. This achievement served as a springboard for the subsequent development of two new retail-facing brands, Island Delights Candies™ and Grove Harvest®, that have gained distribution in both local boutique establishments and Fortune 500 retailers alike.
As a respected business leader and brand strategist, James’ background is as diverse as his list of accomplishments. He brings to this new role a consistent record of positioning organizations for success and demonstrating a profound dedication to corporate culture and profitability.
With humble beginnings as a coconut importer and processor, Island Delights, Inc. has been crafting timeless and unique confections out of its facility in Medina County, Ohio, for over 35 years. “We have a very successful wholesale and private label business with tremendous packaging and distribution partners, and will plan continued investment in that organizational pillar for the foreseeable future,” James said. “I also can’t help but be excited by the initial success of our recent retail focus and branded lines. Developing these channels has allowed us to expand our market footprint and really begin to tell our story to the consumer.”
While Island Delights Candies offers nostalgic confections and Grove Harvest offers three lines of innovative, natural and USDA Organic snack creations, both are committed to the family tradition of making life a little sweeter.
About Island Delights, Inc.
Family owned and operated since 1985 and located in Seville, Ohio, Island Delights, Inc. manufactures, packages and distributes a variety of confection products under several private label and two retail brands, and can be found in supermarkets, drug stores, rural outfitters, sporting goods retailers, outdoor recreation merchandisers and gift stores nationally.
To learn more about Island Delights, Inc.: https://islanddelights.com/.
To learn more about the Island Delights Candies™ brand: https://islanddelightscandies.com
To learn more about the Grove Harvest® brand: https://groveharvest.com
