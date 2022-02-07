Troop F Weekly Report 01-31 to 02-06-22

Incident Type: false attachement of plates

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: fort fairfield

Trooper: SGT. CLARK

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Clark was driving through Fort Fairfield when he observed a vehicle with an infraction. He stopped the vehicle and an investigation showed the registration plates on the vehicle were falsely attached. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation and arrangements were made to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: FALSE ATTACHEMENT OF PLATES

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle speeding. A traffic stop was conducted, and further investigation showed the registration plates were falsely attached. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a traffic summons for speeding and a criminal summons false attachment of plates. Arrangements were made to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Incident Type: OPERATING WITHOUT LICENSE

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: Van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Van Buren and observed a vehicle speeding. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and further investigation showed the driver did not have a driver’s license in Maine and had a suspended driver’s license in Arkansas. Tr. Desrosier issued the man a traffic summons for speeding and a criminal summons for operating without a license. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: Caribou

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle with defective equipment and an expired inspection certificate. He initiated a traffic stop and further investigation revealed the driver was suspended for failing to pay fines. Tr. Roy issued the man a traffic summons for the inspection and for failing to provide current proof of insurance. Arrangements were made to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: caribou

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was driving through Caribou and the vehicle behind him was following at an unsafe distance. Tr. Roy pulled to the right of the roadway to let the vehicle pass and it turned into a parking lot. Tr. Roy turned around and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the that driver had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Roy issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS and a warning for following too close. The woman arranged for a license driver to come get her and the vehicle.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 2/2/2022

Town: fort kent

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy and Tr. Desrosier were in Fort Kent when a vehicle passed where they were parked. Tr. Desrosier recognized the vehicle and believed the registered owner had an active arrest warrant. The vehicle also had several defects. Tr. Roy initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver on the warrant. The man had the money on him to post bail and was taken to Fort Kent PD to meet with a bail commissioner. After, Tr. Roy brought him back to his vehicles and warned him for the defects.

Incident Type: driving to endanger

Date: 2/3/2022

Town: mars hill

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was notified that a school bus driver reported while conducting his run a vehicle crossed into his lane and almost struck the bus head-on. Sgt. Clark and Tr. Roy responded, and Sgt. Clark found the vehicle crashed in a ditch. The driver was arrested for driving the endanger and suspected OUI (drugs). Tr. Desrosier, a Drug Recognition Expert, conducted an evaluation and determined she was not impaired. The woman was issued criminal summons for driving to endanger.

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 2/1/2022

Town: fort fairfield

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was driving through Fort Fairfield and observed a man he knew had an active arrest warrant for burglary and robbery. Tr. Rider stopped the man and explained he was being arrested for the open warrant. While conducting his investigation, Tr. Rider also found methamphetamines and fentanyl on his person and a loaded handgun in the vehicle. The man was prohibited from possession dangerous weapons per his current bail conditions. The man was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: VCR/OAS/Warrant

Date: 2/05/2022

Town: Madawaska Lake TWP

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was patrolling Madawaska Lake Twp. when he observed a vehicle off the road. Tr. Martin made contact with the operator of the vehicle and learned the man’s license was suspended. Further investigation revealed that the man had bail conditions not to operate a motor vehicle and had an active warrant out of Knox County. Tr. Martin arrested the man on the warrant and summonsed the man for operating after suspension and for violating his conditions of release. The man was able to post bail and was later released. The man’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: Op without a license

Date: 2/06/2022

Town: Fort kent

Trooper: Tr. martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was patrolling the town of Fort Kent when he observed a speeding vehicle approach him. Tr. Martin initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator. Tr. Martin’s investigation revealed that the man’s license was suspended out of New Jersey and the man only possessed a Maine ID card. Tr. Martin issued the man a summons for operating without a license and warned him for his speed.

Incident Type: OAs/ False attachment

Date: 1/31/2022

Town: Bridgewater

Trooper: Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was patrolling Route 1 in Bridgewater when he observed a pickup truck with no inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator. Tr. Cotton’s investigation revealed that the man had a suspended license and the plates attached to the vehicle belonged to another vehicle that he owned. Tr. Cotton summonsed the man for operating after suspension and for false attachment of registration plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: Traffic Arrest

Date: 2/06/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton was passing through Houlton on Route 1 when he observed a truck with a tinted windshield and no inspection sticker. Tr. Cotton initiated a traffic stop and found the vehicle’s registration expired in 2020. Tr. Cotton issued the man a criminal summons for operating and unregistered motor vehicle over 150 days as well as a summons for failing to produce evidence of insurance and for the inspection sticker.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/06/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: TR. Cotton

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton and Sgt. Fuller received information about a male subject in Houlton with an active warrant for violation of bail. The male subject had a pretrial contract and had a GPS monitoring device attached to his ankle. Sgt. Fuller checked two stores in town where the GPS was placing the man. Tr. Cotton checked the man’s residence on Court Street in Houlton. Tr. Cotton observed the man’s vehicle stuck in some snow at the end of his driveway and contacted the operator. Tr. Cotton determined that the man with the warrant was inside the residence. Tr. Cotton made contact with the man who had the warrant while he exited his house. After confirming the man’s identity, Tr. Cotton arrested him on the warrant. Tr. Cotton transported the man to Aroostook County Jail where he was held without bail.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 2/01/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: tr. saucier

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier had been searching for a local man who had warrants for his arrest during recent shifts however the man would not answer the door each time Tr. Saucier went. Tr. Saucier was able to locate the 50-year old Stacyville man at a body shop in Patten and took him into custody without incident. The man was transported to Penobscot County Jail. While Tr. Saucier was there, he identified another man who had three warrants. Tr. Sylvia responded and took the 38-year old Sherman man into custody. Tr. Sylvia transported the man to the Troop F Barracks where he was able to make bail. Both men were on conditions of release for prior incidents. Tr. Saucier’s investigation revealed both were in violation of those conditions and they were VCR.

Incident Type: Theft by deception

Date: 2/06/2022

Town: Linneus

Trooper: Tr. Sylvia