Chrono.Tech U.S. Market Advertising Campaign Highlights Crypto Jobs Focus, Investment
Chrono.tech, a crypto jobs company, lights up Times Square with a 200 ft billboard, part of an ad campaign heralding completion of a $30 million funding round.
With this advertising campaign we are making a bold statement that U.S. is ripe for crypto- and NFT-jobs, and as American workers start operating in metaverse, Chrono.Tech is here to accommodate.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chrono.tech (TIME), a crypto jobs company, is lighting up Times Square with a 200 feet tall billboard today, kicking off an aggressive international advertising campaign and heralding completion of a $30 million funding round.
— Sergei Sergienko, founder, ChronoTech
Founded in 2016 by Sergei Sergienko, Chrono.tech (TIME), is Australia’s oldest blockchain business that operates an HR and recruitment platform LaborX, enabling freelancers around the world to interact on a peer-to-peer basis and receive payments in cryptocurrencies. LaborX has seen its user base grow by over 46,000 freelancers and almost 5,500 customers in light of surging demand for digital currency markets.
Owners of TIME tokens not only get free premium accounts on LaborX, but also enjoy outstanding financial benefits, such as weekly rewards for staking their hard earned tokens at 4.02% APY. Over $80 million worth of TIME is staked at the moment.
The largest number of jobs advertised on the platform are play-to-earn, where professionals are hired to work in metaverse environments. One of the companies affiliated with Chrono.tech (TIME), is Crypto Gaming United (CGU), the world largest play-to-earn league, where members get paid to play games in metaverse. While at the moment most of the jobs advertised on Chrono.tech (TIME), are of professional gaming variety, the day when metaverse outgrows its gaming roots and branches out in other forms of business activity is upon us.
“With this advertising campaign we are making a bold statement that U.S. is ripe for crypto- and NFT-jobs, and as American workers start operating in metaverse, getting payments in crypto, and looking to build up their portfolios, our group of companies, led by Chrono.tech (TIME), is here to accommodate both American workers and their employers as demand explodes in this sector,” said Sergei Sergineko, Chrono.tech (TIME) founder and CGU co-founder.
Chrono.Tech’s ad, designed in house, promotes company’s main site, which allows freelancers interested in finding crypto jobs to access listings, create profiles, and purchase crypto through Chrono.tech (TIME) token and exchange; while their potential employers can access existing products, SDKs and APIs they would need to develop their own crypto products, or simply advertise crypto jobs or find appropriate talent.
The $30 million equity raise that enabled Chrono.tech (TIME), to mount this assault on the U.S. market is aimed at developing more products and services in the payroll arena, as well as creating better workforce management tools. The round was led by MH Carnegie & Co, the fund that is the namesake of Mark Carnegie, an Australian venture capitalist with over 30 years experience as an entrepreneur, investor and corporate adviser in New York, London and Sydney. MH Carnegie & Co has over a billion dollars under management and has recently expanded its activities into blockchain assets with the launch of MHC Digital Asset Fund, which also counts Mr. Sergienko among principals. MHC Digital Asset Fund invests in blockchain-based technology companies.
Chrono.tech (TIME), CGU and MHC Digital Asset Fund hope their timely entry into the U.S. market will position the group as early adopters, as U.S. information economy is propelled into Web 3.0 growth spur by blockchain, cryptocurrency, metaverse, NFT trends.
About Chrono.Tech
Founded in 2016, Chrono.Tech is Australia’s oldest blockchain business that is engaged in building a suite of software solutions aimed at the HR and recruitment sector. The company is currently developing LaborX — its flagship product that acts as a contract-powered freelancer platform enabling anyone around the world to interact on a peer-to-peer basis and receive payments in cryptocurrencies. LaborX has seen its user base grow by over 42,000 freelancers and almost 5,000 customers in light of surging demand for digital currency markets.
Apart from LaborX, Chrono.Tech’s product lineup also includes TimeX — a secure digital asset trading platform that has already managed to gain a foothold in the top 100 exchanges by trading volume. The company is also engaged in decentralized gaming, promoting the Crypto Gaming United (CGU) product based on the newfangled Play-to-Earn model. Co-founded by Mark Carnegie, CGU raised over $17 million in October of last year.
All products within the Chrono ecosystem are powered by the internal TIME token, which gives users access to premium services and can be staked using the TimeWarp application. 2021 saw a 200-time price increase of the TIME token.
About Crypto Gaming United
Crypto Gaming United (CGU) is a Singapore and Dubai-based crypto-gaming NFT company that brings people from developing countries together to build a new metaverse economy and earn a sustainable income, while learning new digital skills and engaging with the global blockchain gaming community. By providing an innovative and comprehensive solution for players to access play-to-earn gaming and education, Crypto Gaming United provides valuable opportunities for thousands of upskilled workers in developing countries.
Max Smetannikov
MVG LLC
+1 732-207-5752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Chrono.Tech Times Square Ad