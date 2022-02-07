Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: 467,000 New Jobs in the U.S. Shows Resiliency of Economy
Job Growth for November-December Also Revised Upward
I have placed health and wellness brands on the shelves of major retailers throughout the U.S., as well as with e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The January jobs report exceeded all expectations.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
Most economists predicted a weak jobs report for January – only 150,000 new jobs or even losses.
The economy, however, gained a whopping 467,000 jobs in January.
“The jobs report is great news,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Even with Omicron, businesses are adding employees.”
Gould said strong job growth occurred in the food services sector with 108,000 jobs, which indicates that Omicron has not deterred consumers from eating out. Manufacturing and retail also showed increases.
“We just finished the biggest job growth year in history,” Gould said, referring to the 6.4 million jobs generated in 2021. “Before 2021, the best year in this century for jobs was in 2014 when more than 3 million were created.”
Gould said the continued strength of the economy is welcome news to NPI’s health and wellness clients who are planning product launches in the U.S.
“I talk to CEOs and owners of health and wellness companies almost every day,” Gould said. “Despite the pandemic and Omicron, everyone is looking for ways to expand their sales and enter new markets.”
With NPI, Gould said these domestic and international brands have the perfect partner to lead them in a product launch.
“I’ve been working with consumer goods my entire 30-year career,” Gould said. “I have placed health and wellness brands on the shelves of major retailers throughout the U.S., as well as with e-commerce sites, such as Amazon and Walmart.com.”
Gould has sold major brands to all the leading retailers: Walmart, Amazon, GNC, Vitamin World, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, K-Mart, 7-11, CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, to name a few.
To make product launches run smoothly, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” system that offers all the professional services companies need.
“We provide sales, marketing, regulatory compliance, and operational services under the NPI banner,” Gould said. “We are a one-stop, turnkey operation that emphasizes affordability and speed to the market. Companies don’t have to add staff, rent office space, or deal with multiple vendors.
“NPI has the experience, knowledge, and professional services needed to launch products in the U.S.,” he added.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed major brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
