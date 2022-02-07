MCE Systems Appoints New VP for Product
MCE is growing to keep pace with the increasing demand from Operators, for device lifecycle services that meet with digital-first device service requirements of today’s customers. ”TEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MCE Systems Ltd., the global pioneer of omnichannel device lifecycle management announced today that Barak Karni has been appointed to VP of Product as part of its ongoing growth strategy.
Karni has been a key member of the Product team for the past five years, most recently serving as Head of Product. His appointment into the newly created VP of Product role is a direct response to the growing demands of MCE’s solutions by Tier-1 Operators.
His mission is to oversee the consolidation of MCE’s E2E platform and solution, ensuring it delivers cutting-edge UX while maintaining MCE's well-known delivery excellence.
Before joining MCE Systems in 2016, Karni worked as the Product Owner then Chief Product Owner at NCR Retail for four years. Prior to this, he held roles with Halperin Consulting Group as a Senior Analyst and Data Integration & BI Developer.
At MCE Systems, he has established himself as an integral part of the product team, holding the roles of Senior Product Manager, Director of Product Management, and most recently Head of Product. In his most recent role, he worked closely with the CTO, COO, and other stakeholders to deliver MCE’s go-to-market strategy.
“MCE is growing to keep pace with the increasing demand from Operators, for device lifecycle services that meet with digital-first device service requirements of today’s customers. As a result, it is an exciting time for me to assume leadership as VP of our Product team. MCE has built a significant reputation working with partners and customers to deliver market-leading device lifecycle management solutions”, commented Karni.
“To achieve my goal and support MCE’s overall growth strategy, I will grow the Product Team with experts in device Trade-in and Care solutions to enhance our ability to provide market innovations at a pace to meet the demand of the market”
"Barak is a valued part of the MCE Systems family, and we are pleased to acknowledge his significant accomplishments with his appointment to this new post as VP Product," said Liran Weiss, MCE Systems CCO. "The Product team is in excellent hands under his leadership, and we can move forward with confidence at a time when demand for our products continues to increase at an exceptional rate."
mce Systems is a pioneer in Omni-channel device lifecycle management, simplifying customers’ lives and increasing both revenues and delivery efficiency for Operators and their Partners while creating more than $2.5B of shareholder value to date. Its industry-leading solutions range across device diagnostics and care, trade-in with a price guarantee, and device returns. All are Omni-channel ready with world-class virtualization and provide fully integrated data management to anticipate customer needs around device-related customers issues (e.g., device health, upgrade timing). Over its more than 15 years of experience, mce Systems has become the trusted solution to Tier-1 Operators and Industry Partners.
