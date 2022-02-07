Treatment Developed in Spain Allows Child to Overcome Retinal Cancer
Collaboration Saves Child’s EyesightBARCELONA, SPAIN, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaboration between researchers at SJD Barcelona Children’s Hospital and biotechnology company VCN successfully treat patient from Venezuela. The demand for cutting-edge treatments is on the rise as medical tourism become an option once again.
A team of researchers at the Barcelona Children’s Hospital and VCN Biosciences have developed a world-first treatment which has prevented an 11-year-old child who had already lost an eye to retinal cancer from losing the other eye. Retinoblastoma (cancer of the eye) is diagnosed in around 8,000 children around the world each year and is the most common eye cancer in children.
The treatment was administered as part of a clinical trial and involved injecting a genetically modified virus into the eye affected by the tumour that selects and destroys cancer cells. At a few months old, the child was diagnosed with cancer of the retina in both eyes (bilateral retinoblastoma). After losing one eye to the disease, he was sent to the Barcelona Children’s Hospital for treatment to save his other eye.
The tumour was deactivated using intra-arterial chemotherapy treatment—the standard treatment. However, 8 months later, he relapsed, and the tumour no longer responded to the standard treatment.
The child was enrolled in a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of the oncolytic virus against chemotherapy-resistant retinal cancer. A derivative of the common adenovirus that normally causes cold symptoms, it has been modified to identify, infect and multiply inside cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed. Following the treatment, the child was disease-free, and his eyesight was saved.
Medical Solutions BCN has collaborated with leading healthcare providers in Spain so that patients from abroad can feel reassured by the high standards and quality on offer.
“The know-how in cutting-edge treatments for retinal diseases in Spain is exceptional”, said Joaquín Pineda, CEO of medical tourism platform Medical Solutions BCN. “Post-Covid, it’s more important than ever to connect overseas patients the best quality medical services in Spain.”
About SJD
Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Children's Hospital, is a highly specialised centre for the treatment of children and pregnant women. At SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital patient care goes hand in hand with research, innovation, teaching and publication. They have a highly professional staff and use the latest techniques to provide each patient with the best care available—supported with outstanding facilities that meet the needs of children and their families.
About VCN Biosciences
VCL Biosciences is a privately-owned company specialising in the research and development of new therapeutic approaches for cancers using technology based on oncolytic adenoviruses.
About Medical Solutions Barcelona
Medical Solutions Barcelona is a medical tourism company that brings together patients and doctors, enabling them to find the best healthcare solutions for their needs. Their online platform offers transparent pricing, rigorous quality assessments, and partnerships with reputable doctors and hospitals to provide safe and effective treatments. Additionally, Medical Solutions Barcelona offers services in multiple languages and with Barcelona’s location, the warm Mediterranean climate can be beneficial in promoting quicker healing and a shorter post-operative recovery.
Joaquín Pineda
Medical Solutions Barcelona
+34 657 46 04 21
jpineda@medical-solutions-bcn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn