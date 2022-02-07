Submit Release
Spanish Pioneers of Bionic Vision Technology to Fight Blindness

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical tourism may have stalled during the pandemic, but all the indications are that it is as popular as ever, particularly as pioneering treatments can help to ease pent-up demand.

A revolution in ophthalmology is taking place in Spain. There are several teams working in parallel in this area, including Miguel Hernández University (Elche), the Instituto de microcirugia ocular (IMO) and the Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre. The advance of technologies has led to the development of new visionary aids in Spain at Miguel Hernández University, such as digital glasses that can help patients to make the most of their vision with optics that magnify, control glare or enhance contrast.

But, one of the most exciting advances is the microchip created at this institution that is implanted into the brain. Spanish scientists have shown in a recent study that by stimulating the cerebral cortex it is possible and safe to restore vision in some blind patients with conditions that affect the outer retina (such as retinitis pigmentosa), using this technology.

Similar research at the IMO uses a retinal chip to create an artificial vision system that replaces the function of damaged photoreceptor cells in some patients. By electrically stimulating the nerve cells in the retina, information is sent through the optic nerve to the brain and by learning how to process this information, blind patients can “see” bionically so they can locate and identify light sources, moment and objects.

At the Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre promising results using graphene have been achieved with artificial retinal implants to achieve greater visual acuity. For people who are blind because of a retinal condition, it could have far-reaching benefits.

Joaquin Pineda, CEO of Medical Solutions Barcelona—a leading medical tourism platform in Spain—is expecting demand to surge for pioneering treatments. “The post-pandemic increase in waiting lists has made healthcare in accessible in some countries. Travelling overseas to a reputable provider can often prove to be an affordable option which proves well worth the cost for improving quality of life.”

About Barraquer:
Barraquer is a leading medical institution in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions. Since 1941, they have been providing comprehensive eyecare to patients from around the world thanks to a team of 30 highly specialised ophthalmologists of recognised professional prestige. In addition to providing that distinctive human touch in patient treatment, they have diversified their activities with three other areas: training, research and social work.

About IMO
IMO Grupo Miranza is a network of ophthalmological centers offering surgical ophthalmological procedures and highly complex surgeries by super specialists with advanced expertise.

About The Miguel Hernández University of Elche
The Miguel Hernández University of Elche is a renowned institution and research facility in several fields, including health.

About Medical Solutions Barcelona
Medical Solutions Barcelona is a leading medical tourism company in Spain enabling patients from anywhere in the world to find, compare and book their desired treatment or procedure via their online platform. With transparent pricing, rigorous quality assessments and by partnering with the best doctors and most renowned healthcare providers they offer a safe and easy experience to patients. Furthermore, services are delivered in multiple languages and in a warm Mediterranean climate that promotes healing and speedier post-operative recovery.

