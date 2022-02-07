MoveStrong creates a new outdoor training area for the ROTC program
MoveStrong had the opportunity to work closely with the ROTC program at Western Kentucky University in creating a new outdoor training facility.BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveStrong, a US-based functional fitness training product manufacturer and seller has recently had the opportunity to work with Western Kentucky University’s ROTC program for creating an outdoor training facility for trainees and cadets.
The idea of this collaboration was based on creating an outdoor space that included customized training equipment as per the university and their ROTC’s physical fitness programs.
MoveStrong obstacle course product line offers a 20 foot horizontal rope climb station. In addition to two door 20 foot horizontal ropes stretched between upright post pull ours at each and provide more bodyweight training options. The horizontal rope climb is a staple for military training and part of many obstacle courses.
A custom designed single Functional Training post to accommodate battle ropes and medicine ball targets. Six of the custom training post were installed as part of the layout to accommodate multiple users training together
Some custom equipment was needed in order to facilitate the training for the ROTC program. A 20 foot rope climb and cargo net station was designed to be installed as part of the outdoor layout and training equipment. Choose between all Climbing Ropes or a combination of Cargo Net and Rope Climbs. Bell ring option at top for users to notify others once the top has been reached! Quality MADE IN USA built for year around outdoor use.
Visit ROTC outdoor training program to know more about the plan, customized installations and training layout for the facility in detail. ROTC is a group of university training programs that prepares trainees to enter the United States Armed Forces. These outdoor training accessories and custom-built equipment allow cadets to undergo their military training with a massive emphasis on the development of mental and physical fitness abilities.
