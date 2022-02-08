Recent Findings in COVID-19 Studies Accelerate Hhemp.co’s Plan to Launch New CBDa and CBGa Product Line

New Immunity Tincture Line - Coming Soon!

We hope this breakthrough study will allow the hemp industry to step up and be able to receive grants and funding to continue to develop more CBGa and CBDa genetics and improve in agricultural studies” — Dr. Bao Le

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium hemp brand, Hhemp.co (“Hhemp.co” or “The Company”) is proud to announce its role in helping facilitate extraction for the company that supplied Oregon State University (OSU) the cannabigerolic acid (CBGa) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDa) active oil used in their recently published research. Hhemp.co is also collaborating with researchers to launch the development of a targeted CBDa and CBGa capsules and tinctures, guided by the doses investigated in the study.

Published and widely circulated by the media in January 2022, the study found inactivated cannabinoids CBGa and CBDa bind to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, thereby preventing a crucial step the virus must take in order to infect people with COVID-19. The study noted this spike protein is the same one in COVID antibody therapies and vaccines that could indicate the compounds’ potential to halt the disease progression of COVID-19

Last week it was reported in Forbes that the OSU researchers have begun to plan preclinical trials to test their discovery. The same article mentions Hhemp.co’s plans to formulate new lab-tested, direct sourced, consumer products rich in CBDa and CBGa that are crafted by a compound pharmacist and produced in an FDA-registered facility.

“We are in the process of launching new CBGa+CBDa tinctures, beverages, and capsules. We are partnering with the extraction company that supplied CBGa and CBDa to the OSU Study to formulate a safe and effective dose of the cannabinoids to make these products. We are also collecting data on what dosage of CBGa and CBDa will help to improve your immune system, as well as how it may assist in the Spike Proteins that have been known to help with virus elimination. This is still new research that hopefully opens the pathway for more studies. We hope that this breakthrough study will allow the hemp industry to step up and be able to receive grants and funding to continue the journey to develop more CBGa and CBDa genetics and improve in agricultural studies,” said Hhemp.co Founder Dr. Bao Le.

As CBDa and CBGa rise in popularity, it’s vital to keep conducting research to craft safe and reputable products. For more information about Hhemp.co’s mission, or to view their full product line please visit www.hhemp.co.

About Hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co’s vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers all over the world. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work toward setting a new standard for product development, compliance and distribution.

Based in Oregon and California, Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of CBG and CBD wellness products. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products to create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in more than 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.