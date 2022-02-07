Max-Schmeling-Halle Cuts Energy for Arena Lighting by 60%
During the break for Covid 19, Max-Schmeling-Halle took the opportunity to overhaul its extensive lighting systems and deliver an energy saving of 60%.
I am very pleased that we were able to successfully complete this challenging project and would like to thank the responsible Velomax team and the service providers for their commitment”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First certified in 2010, the Max-Schmeling-Halle operated by Velomax Berlin Hallenbetriebs GmbH, is a leader in green events and has achieved a remarkable 99% of criteria under the Green Globe Sustainability Standard. During the break for Covid 19, Max-Schmeling-Halle took the opportunity to complete an overhaul of its extensive lighting systems, which will deliver an energy saving of approximately 60%.
— Sybil Franke, Managing Director of Velomax Berlin
All lighting systems in and around the arena, as well as in the VIP area and the side halls, have been upgraded to sustainable LED lighting technology. A total of more than 1,500 energy saving lamps have been installed across an area over 3,000 square meters. The LED lights have a service life up to 6 times longer than previous illumination and are either freely controllable or, depending on the location, can reproduce up to 66 different pre-programmed lighting moods. In addition, there are new LED panels on the glass facade and new screens in and around the arena, which can be used for visitor information and advertising.
The facade of the Max-Schmeling-Halle had previously been converted to LED and recently shone in rainbow colors during Pride Week. Now that the conversion of the arena and the side halls has been completed, atmospheric lighting effects across the entire color spectrum are possible in the VIP area, which is primarily used at sporting events such as the Berlin Recycling Volleys and Füchsen Berlin.
Sybil Franke, Managing Director of Velomax Berlin Hallenbetriebs GmbH, is very satisfied, "The new lighting will not only inspire our audience, but also the organizers, especially our anchor tenants the premier handball-league team, Füchse Berlin, and the premier-league volleyball team, Berlin Recycling Volleys. In addition to lighting the hall outside and inside - for example in the colors of the teams - completely new lighting effects are now possible in the arena and in the VIP area, which will certainly increase the mood from the restart and will ensure a great atmosphere. I am very pleased that we were able to successfully complete this challenging project and would like to thank the responsible Velomax team and the service providers for their commitment.”
With the new technology, the possibilities of the colored illumination of Max-Schmeling-Halle are almost unlimited and it is one of the first arenas in Germany with this technology. This major Velomax project started in 2018 with the preliminary and draft planning, the execution was planned for two years and the conversions were carried out from June to August 2021. During this time, the technology and lights were replaced in more than 350 locations.
About Velomax
The Velomax Berlin Hallenbetriebs GmbH is a subsidiary company of „Gegenbauer Location Management & Services GmbH“, a company of „Unternehmensgruppe Gegenbauer“. Velomax operaters two venues in Berlin: the Max-Schmeling-Halle and the Velodrom. Velomax is responsible for the marketing and sales of the venues and also the caretaking, maintenance and repair of the buildings.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
