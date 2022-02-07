INTERNET SCIENCES INC, (ISI) ANNOUNCES ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING REGISTRATION STATEMENT HAS BEEN RENDERED EFFECTIVE
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISI, an early stage technology company, today announced that its S-1 IPO Registration Statement amendment 4 was rendered effective on 12/22/2021 for an initial public offering of 2 million shares of its Class A Common shares offered by the company and 517,000 shares held by original investors pursuant to its S1-Resale Registration Statement filed on FormS-1 amendment 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC).
ISI intends to use 90% of the net proceeds to purchase the control shares from an innovative technology company trading on Borsa Istanbul, currently under LOI consideration and the remaining net proceeds to pay for the offering and M&A legal expenses. Following the initial public offering, ISI intends to conduct a $50 million Follow On Offering to complete a tender offer of the public float of the acquisition target, and the remaining net proceeds to pay offering expenses, reorganization expenses and general corporate expenses which include facilitating the growth and expansion plans of ISI’s existing technology projects as new product offerings and/or expanding into new lines of businesses including the public sector markets or geographic markets across the United States , Pan-Europe and the Middle East.
“Our team of Advisors and technologists are exploring leading-edge research areas and creating disruptive technology that will be groundbreaking in biometrics, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. We want to stretch the limits of technological achievements and push boundaries to achieve new frontiers in engineering and science” said ISI’s Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mathew Liotine.
The initial public offering shares and resell shares are registered with the SEC at $5 per share, however the initial public offering price is not yet determined as the issuer seeks to engage with an investment bank to underwrite its initial public offering. The Class A shares are expected to trade on NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “ISI”.
“We are presently looking for an investment bank to underwrite our Initial Public Offering and subsequent Follow on Offering. We welcome investment banks with a focus on the technology sector as underwriters best positioned to appreciate the value of the strategic alignment of our technology and IP strategies with the public technology company sought to be acquired best support the fulfillment of ISI’s long term goals’ said Lynda Chervil, ISI’s Chief Executive Officer.
Registration statements relating to the sale of these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities Exchange Commission on 12/22/21. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About ISI
Internet Sciences Inc., is an early stage diversified information communication technology specializing in information technology, telecommunication technology infrastructure, data warehousing, biometrics, internet of things, cybersecurity, cloud computing, technical and engineering services and space science technology.
We want to be recognized globally as an enterprise known for its technical expertise, deep industry knowledge, and innovative mindset.
Media Inquiries:
media@internetsciences.co
Mark Taggetz
Alliance Capital Equity Group
+1 858-373-9555
Mark@allianceecg.com