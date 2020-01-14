Internet Sciences Inc. (ISI) Names Richard Marriott Chief Operating Officer

Role to Focus on Operational Excellence as Firm Significantly Expands Acquisition Efforts

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Sciences Inc . (ISI) today appointed Richard Marriott chief operating officer of the company. Marriott will be responsible executing ISI's growth strategy and realizing its operational and financial plans in both the U.S. and U.K.“Richard is an accomplished executive with more than 30 years of business development and technology consulting leadership experience, who is uniquely qualified to lead our strategic efforts during the next phase of our growth,” said Lynda Chervil, chief executive officer of ISI, to whom Marriott will report. “His extensive experience, in-depth knowledge and IT expertise will be fundamental as we continue to aggressively seek grow through acquisitions as well as investments in strategic partnerships.”In this role, Marriott will lead the company's efforts to integrate acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures, while working with leadership teams across departments to improve financial and business performance. He will also build and oversee a team of operations specialists, in addition to providing guidance and critical feedback to the CEO, in addition to finance and HR department leadership.“It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to join ISI and take on this role during a critical period in the company's expansion,” said Marriott. “I look forward to the challenge of helping take ISI to the next level by improving operational efficiencies, focusing on our growth strategy and investing in key opportunities in both North America and Europe.”Before assuming this role with ISI, held various positions of increasing responsibility with three of the "Big Four" accounting and consulting firms, Ernst & Young, Deloitte and KPMG — the largest professional services companies in the world.In his most recent role, as managing director in Deloitte & Touche's Risk and Financial Advisory, he had direct responsibility for negotiating business and IT consulting contracts with commercial and government clients, and maintained P&L and operations oversight.Prior to that, Marriot spent three years at KPMG as a principal advisor, where he served as client lead in the risk consulting practice, advising C-level executives in insurance, telecommunications and government on maintaining best practices and compliance in the ever-changing cybersecurity and IT landscapes, contributing to an increase in sales revenues.As a risk advisory manager at Ernst & Young, Marriott led a global team of consultants in IT assurance, compliance and risk advisory, utilizing his previous 25 years of leadership experience in the U.K. Ministry of Defence to streamline processes that reduced the cabinet-level agency's supply chain cost while growing firm revenues.Marriot earned an MBA from the University of East London, holds a management level CIMA Professional Qualification and was awarded a MCGI in Leadership and Management by City and Guilds.About Internet Sciences Inc.About Internet Sciences Inc. (ISI) is an emerging diversified technology and communications services firm that enables business and organizational transformation through current solutions, planned innovations and the future's most promising discoveries. The company holds a 10 percent interest in Fairfax data Systems, a leading office automation-services provider and IBM partner.For Investor Relations, please contact:Mark TaggatzAlliance Equity Capital Group, Inc.858-852-9555Mark@allianceequitycapitalgroup.com



