Internet Sciences Acquires Minority Stake in Fairfax Digital Services

Investment in IBM Partner Provides Access to Fast-Growing ECM Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Sciences Inc. (ISI) today announced that the company has bought a 10 percent stake in Fairfax Data Systems, a leading office automation-service company, for an undisclosed amount. The investment will give the digital technology solutions provider access to the fast-growing enterprise content management (ECM) market, an industry that has adapted as the modern workplace shifts to reliance on cloud applications, mobile devices and distributed teams.“In Fairfax Data Systems, we've found a unique partner in terms of visionary leadership, service quality, technical capabilities and potential for growth,” said Lynda Chervil, chief executive officer of Internet Sciences. “With continued investment in both our internal talent and strong businesses like Fairfax Data Systems, Internet Sciences we will continue to identify, partner with and acquire companies that match our commitment to excellence as we respond to the rapid changes in the technology sector.”While pursuing strategic partnership opportunities and acquisitions, Internet Sciences is also planning its initial public offering. The startup, which confidentially submitted its IPO paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Commission in June of 2019 and the filing was made public last November. Currently, the company is actively seeking pre-IPO investors and investment bank underwriters.“Just as we have transformed corporations by helping them to keep their data safe, secure and organized, this relationship with Internet Sciences now gives us a chance to take our business to the next level,” said David Suess, chief executive officer of Fairfax Data Systems. “For the last 20 years, we’ve been uniquely positioned to provide cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions that streamline operations while increasing productivity and efficiency. And I’m looking forward to having ISI play a role in the next chapter of our story.”Founded in 1998 and based in New Milford, Conn., Fairfax Data Systems has long enabled businesses to harness the power of enterprise content management technology through on-premise systems. Now, the company is heavily focused on the new generation of cloud-based ECM, which brings unprecedented speed and agility to office automation — as the rise of mobility, demands for easy collaboration and the push to offer better consumer experiences continue to drive change.Fairfax Data System’s list of clients have included Aetna, The Travelers, the State of Connecticut, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Chicago.Data is at the strategic core of many companies and organizations, and effective data management allows them to effectively acquire, store, secure, share and use their data assets.“Fairfax Digital Services has provided date-focused office automation solutions to some large corporate and public sector clients, and they match our commitment to excellence,” said Chervil. “Even with all the innovations happening, we’ve only begun to scratch the surface of what technology can do, and we’re exciting about the possibilities that this partnership will bring.”About Internet Sciences Inc.About Internet Sciences Inc. (ISI) is an emerging diversified technology and communications services firm that enables business and organizational transformation through current solutions, planned innovations and the future's most promising discoveries. The company holds a 10 percent interest in Fairfax data Systems, a leading office automation-services provider and IBM partner.DisclaimerThis news release contains forward-looking statements, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations or forecasts of future events presented. Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Internet Sciences' statements regarding its plans, directions and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at the company's discretion.For Investor Relations, please contact:Alliance Equity Capital Group, Inc.858-852-9555Mark@allianceequitycapitalgroup.com



