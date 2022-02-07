Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 63rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 3, 2022, in the 300 block of 63rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:36 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspect took the property then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.