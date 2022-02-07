SayWhat Consulting launches a new blog series "The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes"
This new blog series discusses common issues business owners face on a daily basis with practical and realistic solutions that they can take to address them.
We have identified the most common marketing obstacles that small businesses face and give them actionable, real world advice that helps them resolve those issues quickly and cost effectively.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayWhat Consulting, LLC launched a new blog series labeled “The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes.” The series covers in detail the common marketing problems and mistakes that many small business owners make along with simple solutions. Each blog post focuses on specific issues ranging from digital marketing, lead conversion and tracking, marketing plan development and the intricate details of performing a competitor analysis. The 10 part series will assist small business owners with difficulties that they face on a daily basis along with practical resolutions.
“Part one and two are already posted on our website and the response has been tremendous.” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting. “We have identified the most common marketing obstacles that small businesses face and give them actionable, real world advice that helps them resolve those issues quickly and cost effectively.”
Part 1 of the blog series discusses the importance of tracking all of your marketing along with truly understanding what marketing efforts are producing results. Part 2 of the series examines the importance of leads, lead generation, nurturing and conversion.
One of the most anticipated and requested blog topics discusses the ins and outs of how a small business should choose their digital marketing firm, the long lasting effect that decision has and the common tricks they need to look out for when choosing a digital marketing firm. Phillips further states that “choosing your digital marketing firm should not be a quick decision. It needs to be well thought out, thoroughly researched and numerous digital marketing firms should be vetted prior to making a decision. Most business owners do not realize the significant long term impact a digital marketing firm has on your business.” SayWhat Consulting does offer a free online marketing audit if you currently have a website – it is simple to sign up for at www.saywt.com.
This blog series also discusses numerous other marketing aspects that small businesses face daily – both online and offline. A heavy emphasis is placed on their online marketing efforts. The majority of small business owners understand the importance of online marketing, but do not understand how to effectively achieve online success. All businesses can take numerous small actions at no cost to improve their online presence on the search engines along with the social media sites.
Another subject covered in detail helps small business owners properly set up their marketing plan along with their marketing budget. This is as important for established companies as it is for startups. The time invested in properly preparing your businesses marketing efforts will pay dividends for years to come. We also cover in detail the metrics that a business should follow to weigh its marketing efforts and how to drop the ineffective marketing which can then be reinvested into its successful marketing campaigns.
You can view two blogs already posted with the 8 soon-to-be released posts by visiting our blog here: Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes! This blog series contains close to 70 pages of useful content that business owners can implement immediately in order to better their business. We hope you enjoy it and new blogs will be posted every two weeks!
More about SayWhat Consulting:
Small business owners are constantly taken advantage of and are forced to make decisions that affect their livelihood and those of their employees daily. SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We know that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat. The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable. Learn more on our website.
Meet Our Founder
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
