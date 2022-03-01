Graham Int’l Consulting & Research’s President Moderating Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. On New Virtual Platform
Dr. Corrinne Graham’s, Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. will be hosted virtually on Trailblazers’ Fireside platform.
Dr. Graham has done a fantastic job with Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. where she has made real differences by creating networking and e-commerce during the chat”NORTH BALDWIN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Corrinne Graham, President of Graham International Consulting & Research, Inc., and Designs by Dr. G. is the creator of Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. She will begin moderating fireside chats on the new virtual series Trailblazers’ Fireside on April 28, 2022. This platform will include a diverse group of panelists from all industries of business and these sessions will be held quarterly, ACE PR announced Monday.
— Elizabeth Wellington
Valerie Anderson Campbell, President, Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC. and Elizabeth Wellington, VP, Wellie The Transporter, LLC., co-created this new virtual series, Trailblazers’ Fireside, January 2022. “Thank you Dr. Graham for trusting Elizabeth and myself to host your amazing Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. on Trailblazers’ Fireside,” said Valerie Anderson Campbell. “Dr. Graham has done a fantastic job with Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. where she has made real differences by allowing the panelists and participants to network and create e-commerce during the chat,” said Elizabeth Wellington. To Join Us – Click Here: https://tinyurl.com/mr87bxkp
Graham is the President of Graham International Consulting & Research, Inc., a NYS Certified Minority Women Business Enterprise, (MWBE) and Designs by Dr. G., a sustainable lifestyle brand that gives back 10% of its sales to charities. Dr. Graham is a NYC Small Business Services, (SBS), Women Entrepreneurs NYC, (WENYC) Mentor, and has been recognized by Long Island Business News, (LIBN) Top 50 Most Influential Women in Business, Diversity in Business Awards and MWBE. She has over two decades as a small business specialist, an accomplished speaker, mentor, project manager, commercialization and technology transfer specialist, workforce, personal, and professional development trainer.
ACE PR, a division of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC., informs the local government, business, and non-profit communities with any updates they should be aware of. Stay connected with the latest ACE PR news by subscribing at acellc.pr@gmail.com.
Valerie Anderson Campbell
Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC.
+1 516-400-6309
email us here