New Frontier of Indie-Film Fundraising With NFT Platform TELECINY.COM
Teleciny is a forthcoming digital marketplace and film and TV platform, providing a place for artists, filmmakers and fans to connect with digital collectables.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the team behind the upcoming western-comedy Dustslickers announced a bold new vision for film fundraising, using NFTs, digital collectables, to raise funds for the project that will shoot in the summer 2022. Dustslickers, produced by G Plan Media & Entertainment, is a forthcoming dark modern comedy-western based on the award-winning short film ‘Dustslicker' written and directed by Gina Nemo.
As blockbuster movies and streaming services dominate the market, indie films are often forgotten, with grassroots filmmaking threatened by diminishing budgets. We see a new paradigm, a new ecosystem, connecting fans with movies, supporting their development, their funding and ultimately their fandom. Project producer and director and 21 Jump Street Alum Gina Nemo, explains; "Digital collectables present a whole new dimension in how fans engage with their favorite movies, TV shows and actors. We see this as a fundamental shift. I'm proud that Dustslickers is the first film to raise funds this way, but it's only the beginning."
For the feature DUSTSLICKERS, Nemo & her team will be launching a series of unique, limited edition digital collectables and they will be building a new marketplace where fans can engage with film projects, and buy, hold and trade collectables on the NFT platform OpenSea.
Nemo serves as a writer, director, producer and marketing consultant for G Plan Media & Entertainment. She also produces commercials, television marketing campaigns, television pilots, feature films and documentaries.
About Teleciny:
Teleciny is a forthcoming digital marketplace and film and TV platform, providing a place for artists, filmmakers and fans to connect with digital collectables, limited virtual merchandise and unique experiences. For more information visit teleciny.com
