“DUSTSLICKER” an Indie Film by Gina Nemo, Will be screened at the San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival
“DUSTSLICKER,” starring Alphonse Philippe Mouzon and Russel Donahue, is a Winner of Several Indie Festival Awards and Produced by G Plan Media.
We are so excited to be selected and shortlisted in this acclaimed festival.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival (SFNCFF) in San Francisco has announced DUSTSLICKER, an indie dark-comedic short film, has been selected and shortlisted for its upcoming virtual film festival that starts on October 28, 2020.
— Gina Nemo
Written and directed by Gina Nemo and starring Alphonse Philippe Mouzon and Russel Donahue, the film is set in a modern-day world where the cast for a low budget film is left in a strange location for a method acting exercise before the real film shoots. A few actors want to make it feel like they live in the Wild West, and things go terribly wrong.
“We are so excited to be selected and shortlisted in this acclaimed festival,” said Gina Nemo. “We hope that through this exhibition and celebration of work, that the discussions of indie films, and solo endeavors, will continue to open the eyes to the grit we all embody in creating works of art on the silver screen.”
In 2020, DUSTSLICKER has already received accolades from the independent film industry:
● Special Mention from the London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival
● Award Winner in the Indie Short Fest from the Los Angeles International Film Festival
● Award of Merit from the Accolade Global Film Competition
● Award Winner at the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles
Other bright and upcoming stars in the film include Belle Nemo, Michael Charles Jr., Robert DiGiulio, Ivan Salvatore and Michael DiGiulio. DUSTSLICKER was produced by G Plan Media, a production and media company that produces commercials, television pilots, films and promotional campaigns for networks, studios, and brands.
