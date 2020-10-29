Ventura Actors Studio (VAS), A Premiere Acting School For Television & Film, Launches Students To Successful Careers
Ventura Actors Studio (VAS) is a professional acting studio based in Ventura & Ojai, California. Ventura Actors Studio is a leader in television and film.VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, US, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Actors Studio, a professional acting studio based in Ventura and Ojai, California, is helping a new generation find professional work in television and film. Preparing students of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to professional working actors, Ventura Actors Studio offers top-rated in-person and private classes, auditions, and casting. VAS is headed by Gina Nemo, an award-winning actress (21 Jump Street, Dustslicker) who has also produced television pilots, commercials, films, and more. Ventura Actors Studio is ready to nurture students to succeed like never before.
Offering various weekly classes, Ventura Actors Studio has served as a launching pad for many students. VAS has helped students secure roles in prominent productions, including Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix Original Series, and Hallmark films, as well as Activision, Borla, and CW Network shows. At Ventura Actors Studio, anything is possible. With added commercials, television pilots, and film credits under their belt, students succeed nationally and locally with regular submissions to local projects (Santa Barbara to Los Angeles) and through casting subsidiaries 805Casting and Ojai Models (Fashion, Lifestyle).
Utilizing proven acting and audition techniques, Ventura Actors Studio has helped launch careers to make dreams a reality. Helping students find roles in television and film in just 3-12 months while taking classes at VAS. Ventura Actors Studio has announced plans to expand its film division, VAS STUDIOS, to shoot more content in 2021 and has already shot award-winning films in the past few years, such as "Dustslicker." This multi-award winning short film, which has gained global recognition, stars VAS students Alphonse Philippe Mouzon (Lethal Weapon), Russel Donahue, Belle Nemo, Robert DiGiulio, Michael Charles Jr. and Michael DiGiulio. Multiple new film projects, starring Ventura Actors Studio’s own students, are currently in development and production.
Ready to nurture and encourage students to succeed like never before, Ventura Actors Studio has emerged as a leader in television and film.
