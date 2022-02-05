St. Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A4000742

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-738-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-5-22 @ approximately 1300 hrs

STREET: Route 15

TOWN: Hardwick

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 16

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow, Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rebecca Malgeri

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Fit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: 1 Fatal , 1 injured

HOSPITAL: Copley

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jose Martinez

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawrence, MA

VEHICLE YEAR:2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 2-5-22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 15, west of the Route 16 intersection in Hardwick, Vermont. Operator 1, Rebecca Malgeri (43) of Walden, Vermont succumbed to the injuries she suffered during the crash and her juvenile passenger went to Copley Hospital to be evaluated. Operator 2, Jose Martinez (39) of Lawrence, Massachusetts and his passenger were not injured in the incident. The initial investigation suggests while going around the corner heading west bound, Operator 1 lost control of her vehicle due to snowy and slick road conditions. Operator 1's vehicle then slid into the eastbound lane of traffic where her vehicle struck Operator 2's vehicle. Investigation of this crash is still ongoing.