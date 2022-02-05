St. Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash Fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4000742
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-738-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-5-22 @ approximately 1300 hrs
STREET: Route 15
TOWN: Hardwick
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 16
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow, Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rebecca Malgeri
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR:2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Fit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: 1 Fatal , 1 injured
HOSPITAL: Copley
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jose Martinez
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lawrence, MA
VEHICLE YEAR:2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2-5-22 at approximately 1300 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 15, west of the Route 16 intersection in Hardwick, Vermont. Operator 1, Rebecca Malgeri (43) of Walden, Vermont succumbed to the injuries she suffered during the crash and her juvenile passenger went to Copley Hospital to be evaluated. Operator 2, Jose Martinez (39) of Lawrence, Massachusetts and his passenger were not injured in the incident. The initial investigation suggests while going around the corner heading west bound, Operator 1 lost control of her vehicle due to snowy and slick road conditions. Operator 1's vehicle then slid into the eastbound lane of traffic where her vehicle struck Operator 2's vehicle. Investigation of this crash is still ongoing.