Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,624 in the last 365 days.

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22B3000370                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury                                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/22 @ 1130

STREET: US7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT346

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: partly cloudy             

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet/snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cotie Stanley

AGE:  29   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011      

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dustin Hobart

AGE: 34 

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Union Springs, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: tractor unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: heavy frame damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/05/22 at approximately 1130 hours Troopers responded to the area of 6185 US 7 in Pownal for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that Op #1 was operating a 2011 Ford pickup traveling southbound. As he was traveling south in the right lane he lost control in the snowy slush causing his vehicle to slide. The Ford slid across two lanes of travel and into the northbound lane.

 

Op #2 was operating a 2004 Peterbilt and traveling north at the time of the crash. As he was headed north the Ford slid into it’s and crashed into the driver side of the tractor unit. The Ford pickup sustained total damage and the tractor unit sustained heavy frame damage from the crash. No injuries were reported on scene. VSP was assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Bennington Rural Fire Department.

 

The roadway was temporarily closed until the scene was made safe.

 

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.