SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3000370

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/05/22 @ 1130

STREET: US7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT346

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet/snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cotie Stanley

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dustin Hobart

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Union Springs, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt

VEHICLE MODEL: tractor unit

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: heavy frame damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/05/22 at approximately 1130 hours Troopers responded to the area of 6185 US 7 in Pownal for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that Op #1 was operating a 2011 Ford pickup traveling southbound. As he was traveling south in the right lane he lost control in the snowy slush causing his vehicle to slide. The Ford slid across two lanes of travel and into the northbound lane.

Op #2 was operating a 2004 Peterbilt and traveling north at the time of the crash. As he was headed north the Ford slid into it’s and crashed into the driver side of the tractor unit. The Ford pickup sustained total damage and the tractor unit sustained heavy frame damage from the crash. No injuries were reported on scene. VSP was assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Bennington Rural Fire Department.

The roadway was temporarily closed until the scene was made safe.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.