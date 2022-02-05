SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3000370
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/05/22 @ 1130
STREET: US7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT346
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet/snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cotie Stanley
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dustin Hobart
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Union Springs, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Peterbilt
VEHICLE MODEL: tractor unit
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: heavy frame damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/05/22 at approximately 1130 hours Troopers responded to the area of 6185 US 7 in Pownal for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that Op #1 was operating a 2011 Ford pickup traveling southbound. As he was traveling south in the right lane he lost control in the snowy slush causing his vehicle to slide. The Ford slid across two lanes of travel and into the northbound lane.
Op #2 was operating a 2004 Peterbilt and traveling north at the time of the crash. As he was headed north the Ford slid into it’s and crashed into the driver side of the tractor unit. The Ford pickup sustained total damage and the tractor unit sustained heavy frame damage from the crash. No injuries were reported on scene. VSP was assisted on scene by Pownal Fire and Bennington Rural Fire Department.
The roadway was temporarily closed until the scene was made safe.
