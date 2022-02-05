Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of renowned Maine author and artist Ashley Bryan:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Ashley’s passing. He was a wonderful, happy man with a deep, rich history, a great imagination, and a beautiful, childlike soul. I am so thankful I was able to spend time with him last year. Over our lunch, he spontaneously recited Langston Hughes, Shakespeare’s love sonnets and other wonderful verses. His passing is a tremendous loss, but we are immeasurably better for his many, many gifts to our world.”