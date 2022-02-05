February 5, 2022
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of renowned Maine author and artist Ashley Bryan:
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Ashley’s passing. He was a wonderful, happy man with a deep, rich history, a great imagination, and a beautiful, childlike soul. I am so thankful I was able to spend time with him last year. Over our lunch, he spontaneously recited Langston Hughes, Shakespeare’s love sonnets and other wonderful verses. His passing is a tremendous loss, but we are immeasurably better for his many, many gifts to our world.”
Governor Mills proclaimed Monday, July 13, 2020 as Ashley Frederick Bryan Day in Maine to mark Bryan’s then-97th birthday. Read the proclamation honoring him (PDF).