Updated Photos* Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife) Offense: 700 Block of 4th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:59 pm, the suspect approached the victim, who was the passenger in a parked vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim refused. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away with the victim and a child inside. A short time later, the victim and the child were able to escape from the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has information regarding this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.