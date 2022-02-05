VT Route 16 into the Village of Hardwick CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 16 into the village of Hardwick is CLOSED due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston Public Safety Answering Point
Department of Public Safety
802 878 7111