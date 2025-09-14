St. Albans Barracks // Arrest of Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2006859

TROOPER: Jared Blair

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/14/2025 at approximately 1054 hours

LOCATION: Main Street, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Bishop

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 14, 2025, while investigating an unrelated incident, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks made contact with Cheyenne Bishop (28). Bishop was found to have an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear. Bishop was arrested and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility without incident.

Per the order of the courts, Bishop was arrested, lodged and issued a citation to appear before the court the next business day at 1300 hours. The active warrant contained the charge of:

13 VSA 2575(1) & 2577(b)(1) - Misdemeanor RETAIL THEFT – IN EXCESS OF $250 LESS THAN $900 – FIRST OFFENSE

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 09/15/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – YES LOCATION: Chittenden Regional

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: None