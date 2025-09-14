St. Albans Barracks // Arrest of Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006859
TROOPER: Jared Blair
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/14/2025 at approximately 1054 hours
LOCATION: Main Street, Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Cheyenne Bishop
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 14, 2025, while investigating an unrelated incident, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks made contact with Cheyenne Bishop (28). Bishop was found to have an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear. Bishop was arrested and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility without incident.
Per the order of the courts, Bishop was arrested, lodged and issued a citation to appear before the court the next business day at 1300 hours. The active warrant contained the charge of:
13 VSA 2575(1) & 2577(b)(1) - Misdemeanor RETAIL THEFT – IN EXCESS OF $250 LESS THAN $900 – FIRST OFFENSE
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 09/15/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – YES LOCATION: Chittenden Regional
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: None
