St. Albans Barracks // Arrest of Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2006859

TROOPER:  Jared Blair                           

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/14/2025 at approximately 1054 hours

LOCATION: Main Street, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Cheyenne Bishop

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 14, 2025, while investigating an unrelated incident, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks made contact with Cheyenne Bishop (28). Bishop was found to have an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear. Bishop was arrested and transported to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility without incident.

 

Per the order of the courts, Bishop was arrested, lodged and issued a citation to appear before the court the next business day at 1300 hours. The active warrant contained the charge of:

 

13 VSA 2575(1) & 2577(b)(1)  - Misdemeanor   RETAIL THEFT – IN EXCESS OF $250 LESS THAN $900 – FIRST OFFENSE

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 09/15/2025 at 1300 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court

LODGED – YES   LOCATION: Chittenden Regional        

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

