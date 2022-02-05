RE: RT 7 Pownal CLOSED

UPDATE: South Bound lane is open for travel. North bound lane is closed.

From: Dyer, Brianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, February 5, 2022 12:06 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Subject: RT 7 Pownal CLOSED

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 in both directions is CLOSED in the town of POWNAL, near VT Route 346 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Brianna Dyer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov