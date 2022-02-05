Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:38 pm, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was later arrested by responding officers.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 26 year-old Khalil Coleman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

