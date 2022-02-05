Council Statement on the Passing of Montgomery County Police Officer Douglas Haggerty

MARYLAND, April 2 - “Today Councilmembers were deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Montgomery County Police Officer Douglas Haggerty, who protected and served our community since July 2010 as an officer in the Rockville and Silver Spring Districts.

“Our hearts go out to Officer Haggerty’s family and friends and the entire Montgomery County Police Department, as we mourn his passing. We extend our condolences and ask residents to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. May Officer Haggerty’s memory be a blessing to all who knew him.”

# # #