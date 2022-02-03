Publication of an interview of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, in the official Chinese media (Xinhua, CCTV, China News Service, Renmin Ribao)

TAJIKISTAN, February 3 - 1. What are your expectations for the upcoming Olympic Games and do you think the sporting event will be successful?

The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will undoubtedly become not only the largest, unique, but also one of the most spectacular winter sports events of the past four years, which will draw attention to winter sports on all continents. Moreover, the organizers of the Olympic Games have done everything for the participants of this grandiose sporting event in terms of the preparation of sports facilities, living conditions and their safety.

2. Beijing will be the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games. What are your impressions and memories of the capital of China?

The holding of the Summer and Winter Olympic Games in the city of Beijing is a reflection of the impressive successes achieved by the Chinese people, another demonstration of the might of our great neighbor. This also applies to the highest sports achievements of Chinese athletes in international competitions.

I remember with particular enthusiasm my participation in the opening ceremony of the 29th Summer Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and the atmosphere of universal celebration that prevailed in those days in the Olympic capital. They made an indelible impression on me.

For the first time as the leader of Tajikistan, I visited Beijing in March 1993.

Since then, I have repeatedly visited the capital of China and each time I admire the incredible changes in the appearance of this city, which harmoniously combines majestic ancient buildings and modern architectural style with skyscrapers.

The achievements of Beijing in its development as a metropolis, without exaggeration, are impressive in their scale, and we know that they are the result of the titanic work of the entire Chinese people and the leadership of the country in the name of the consistent implementation of the state course focused on reform and modernization.

I am very glad that once again I am in the beautiful capital of China at the invitation of my friend Mr. Xi Jinping.

3. This year, China and Tajikistan celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. How do you assess the development of Chinese-Tajik relations today?

Over the past three decades, thanks to joint efforts, the Tajik-Chinese relations, progressively developing, have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

During this period, we managed to solve important tasks and achieve a qualitative improvement in bilateral cooperation.

A regular confidential political dialogue has been established between our countries, which determines the vectors and dynamics of the development of the entire complex of Tajik-Chinese relations.

High indicators have been achieved in the trade, economic and investment component of our relations. A number of important infrastructure projects have been jointly implemented in such strategic areas as transport, energy and industry. China today is one of the leading trade and economic partners of Tajikistan.

A significant place in our relations continues to be occupied by the promotion of cultural and humanitarian ties.

Particular attention is paid to the expansion of educational ties and cultural contacts, which are an important factor in bringing our peoples closer together.

Tajikistan was one of the first to support the Initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping on the joint construction of the Silk Road Economic Belt. There are great prospects for close cooperation between our countries within the framework of the One Belt, One Road initiative. We also see significant potential in China's new global development initiative. Contacts between cities and regions, as well as scientific and educational institutions are growing stronger and expanding.

In the forthcoming fourth decade of interstate relations, Tajikistan is firmly committed to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with China, enriching it with new content and significant practical deeds in the interests of our two peoples.

4. How can you characterize your personal relationship with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China?

A friendly, sincere, frank and trusting relationship has developed between me and my friend Mr. Xi Jinping.

We have established constructive communication and a regular business dialogue aimed at consistently strengthening the Tajik-Chinese relations of friendship and cooperation.

We always openly discuss issues of ensuring regional security, expanding trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, strengthening transport connectivity, as well as other important aspects of bilateral cooperation.

In conclusion, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the people of the People's Republic of China on the wonderful Spring Festival, the traditional Chinese New Year, and wish the friendly Chinese people well-being and further prosperity, and Beijing great success in hosting the Winter Olympic Games.

Thank you for the interview.