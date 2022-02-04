Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,088 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Announces Revision to Directed Health Measure

NEBRASKA, February 4 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Revision to Directed Health Measure

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has revised its Directed Health Measure (DHM) for Nebraska Medical Center (NMC) issued on January 13, 2022. 

 

The DHM suspended Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries (pre-scheduled, non-emergency medical surgeries) at NMC in Omaha after NMC began operating under a crisis standard of care.

 

Today, the Nebraska Medical Center announced it will cease operating under a crisis standard of care on Monday, February 7th.  In response to this news, the State has revised its DHM to expire on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to correspond with NMC ending crisis standards of care.  Originally, the DHM had been scheduled to remain in place through February 13, 2022. 

 

The revised DHM is available by clicking here

          

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Announces Revision to Directed Health Measure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.