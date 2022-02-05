Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks: Crash and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A3000599                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/3/2022 2307 hours

STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Mill Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snowing       

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Martin Patterson

AGE:   30

SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lansdale, PA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, VT. Investigation revealed Martin Patterson, of Lansdale, PA, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a guardrail. Patterson left the area and did not report the crash until several hours later. Patterson was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date. Patterson was also issued a ticket for driving too fast for roadway conditions.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Too Fast For Conditions T23 VSA 1081(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N

COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N

COURT: Washington Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

