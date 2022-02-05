Middlesex Barracks: Crash and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3000599
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/3/2022 2307 hours
STREET: Waterbury Stowe Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mill Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Martin Patterson
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? (X)Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lansdale, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: A3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Waterbury Stowe Road in Waterbury, VT. Investigation revealed Martin Patterson, of Lansdale, PA, lost control of his vehicle and collided with a guardrail. Patterson left the area and did not report the crash until several hours later. Patterson was issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date. Patterson was also issued a ticket for driving too fast for roadway conditions.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Too Fast For Conditions T23 VSA 1081(a)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y/(X)N
COURT ACTION: (X)Y/N
COURT: Washington Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)