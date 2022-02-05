Submit Release
News Search

There were 741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,067 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1100 Block of N Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the 1100 block of N Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim.  The victim did not comply. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. 

 

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 1100 Block of N Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.