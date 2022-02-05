NFC Champions the Los Angeles Rams and NFL Green “Dig In” to Community Service with A Place Called Home
On Tuesday, February 8, a day of service in honor of Super Bowl LVI will take place at A Place Called Home in support of hundreds of food insecure familiesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place Called Home helps provide South Central families with greater access to nutritious food in partnership with NFL Green, the Los Angeles Rams, and other community partners.
WHAT: A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit youth development and community center providing free, enriching programs in the arts, education and health and wellness for South Central youth and their families, is partnering with NFL Green, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, Verizon, Lowes, and local nonprofit Urban Farming for a day of service in honor of Super Bowl LVI. Throughout the day, staff and volunteers will work to revitalize the vegetable garden beds on APCH’s campus, and will build more than 50 garden walls to be installed at both the APCH campus and the homes of local families in need. The vertical design of the garden walls will allow South Central families to grow their own food, whether or not they have yard space, and along with deliveries of soil and vegetable plants, will ensure that they continue to have greater access to nutritious food. All of the donated supplies will be safely delivered to APCH member families by Groceries 2 U, a local small business based in South Central LA.
WHO: APCH staff and safely distanced on-site volunteers, and dozens of local families. This event is made possible by the generosity of our partners and sponsors NFL Green, the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, Verizon, Lowes, and Urban Farming. Volunteer support is being provided by the Los Angeles Rams, Verizon, The Mission Continues, and APCH parents and caregivers.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 8th, 2022
Confirmed media welcome on campus to capture the following:
9:00-9:20 AM: Event kick off - speakers and photo-op
9:20 AM: Volunteer work begins
9:20 AM until completion - garden bed creation, installation, and delivery to homes
*All media must wear PPE, maintain social distancing protocols and submit to a check-in process upon entering APCH’s campus.
WHERE: A Place Called Home | 2830 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90011
WHY: The majority of families served by A Place Called Home are living under the poverty line and are among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing intensified economic hardship and food insecurity. Since March of 2020, hundreds of families have continued to rely on A Place Called Home to keep nourishing meals on their tables through the organization’s Family Resource Depot. This special one-day community effort will not only increase the green space on APCH’s campus, enabling greater distribution of more fresh produce to South Central families, but will also give greater access to families who desire to grow their own nutritious produce at home.
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
About NFL Green
The National Football League has incorporated environmental projects into the management of tentpole events for nearly 30 years. NFL Green is the NFL’s sustainability program, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of events and leave a positive “green” legacy in host communities. These efforts include food recovery and distribution, recycling and solid waste management, recovery and donation of event and building materials, community greening and reforestation projects, the use of “green energy” to power events and Super Kids-Super Sharing, a community initiative to help support local youth.
