Special Energy Assistance Benefit for Fuel Households in Vermont

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that approximately 18,370 fuel households will receive a one-time cash benefit to help offset the cost of heating their homes this winter. Eligible households will get a check for either $400 or $120.

Households that meet all of the following criteria will receive a check for $400:

  1. They received a Seasonal Fuel Assistance benefit for wood, pellets, kerosene, oil, natural gas, propane, coal, or electricity.
  2. Their benefit was issued between September 16, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
  3. The household was an active fuel household1 as of December 31, 2021.

Households that meet all of the following criteria will receive a check for $120:

  1. They received a Seasonal Fuel Assistance benefit for having heat included in their rent.
  2. Their benefit was issued between September 16, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
  3. The household was an active fuel household1 as of December 31, 2021.

The Vermont State Treasurer’s Office will issue checks the week of February 7, 2022, and all active households should receive this benefit over the next few weeks. For questions about these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

Households that received a seasonal fuel benefit after December 31, 2021 may be issued a special energy benefit in April or May 2022. The last day to apply for a seasonal fuel benefit for the 2021-22 winter season is February 28, 2022.

Seasonal Fuel Assistance helps eligible Vermonters to pay part of their home heating bills, whether they own their homes or rent, pay for heat directly or as part of rent. To learn more, visit our website at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/fuel-assistance.

[1] This means they applied for and remained eligible through December 31, 2021. A household that loses eligibility for fuel assistance before December 31, 2021 will not be eligible for the special energy assistance benefit.

Special Energy Assistance Benefit for Fuel Households in Vermont

