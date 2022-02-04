Maine DOE Update – February 4, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin kicked off the state’s Read to ME Challenge at Solon Elementary School today by reading Mel Fell to Mrs. Currie’s second grade class. | More

Recognizing the ongoing challenges the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose for Maine School Administrative Units (SAUs), schools, students, and families, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and our Assessment Team would like to ensure that the maximum flexibility possible is provided to support educators and students. | More

The University of Maine has given tentative approval to offer a graduate-level course, Assessment in Adapted Physical Education. The course would train physical educators within the context of adapted physical education. It would focus on assessment tools and be offered via a distance learning modality. | More

February marks African American History Month and the Maine Department of Education has collected resources to help educators integrate African American history into the curriculum, not only this month but on a regular basis. | More

The U.S. Department of Education annually designates teacher shortage areas for the purposes of deferment of loan repayments or reductions of teaching obligation. The Maine Department of Education recently requested input regarding designated teacher shortage areas for federal reporting and would like to thank all those who submitted information during the comment period. | More

The Horatio Alger Association awards college scholarships to students who have significant financial need and have exhibited integrity and perseverance in overcoming personal adversity. The scholarships are given to deserving students each year and range in award value from $10,000 to $25,000. | More

Maine students are multilingual! The Maine Seal of Biliteracy is an award that celebrates the linguistic diversity and language-learning accomplishments of graduating students across the state. Students can earn the Seal of Biliteracy by demonstrating a high degree of skill in English and at least one other language. | More

The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) has announces that high school students Ms. Eleanore Jean Allan-Rahill and Ms. Fallon Maria Eggett will join Senator Susan M. Collins and Senator Angus S. King in representing Maine during the 60th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 6 – 9, 2022. | More

With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of income eligible children in Maine during the school year. To extend this program, Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition is seeking organizations who would like to participate in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which provides children healthy free meals when school is not in session. | More

As the result of the Public Law 2021, Chapter 453, statutory changes were made regarding restraint and seclusion, which is necessitating revisions to the Chapter 33 rules. Following the review of all the comments received during the first comment period for the Chapter 33 Rule Governing Physical Restraint and Seclusion, the Department determined that three substantial changes needed to be made in definitions contained in the rule. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has welcomed a team of health care professionals as part of the Maine Department of Education School Public Health Response Team. The School Public Health Response Team has been in the making since the start of the school year and serves as the point of contact that schools reach out to for the most current information and resources related to COVID-19. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team, in conjunction with the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet and the Office of Child and Family Services, is pleased to announce a new professional learning opportunity: Welcome to Public School – Building High-Quality Transitions to Kindergarten. | More

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) Training Provider Registry (TPR) list of registered training providers is now open to the public. | More

Please stop by for an informal discussion about school-based behavioral threat assessment (BTA) as an approach to school violence prevention. If your school team currently utilizes a BTA process, we can help trouble-shoot any methodological issues. If your school does not implement this strategy, we can provide information on upcoming training opportunities. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here