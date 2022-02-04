Submit Release
Governor Ivey Awards $1 Million Grant to Assist New Industry in Coosa County

MONTGOMERY— Governor Kay Ivey on Friday awarded a $1 million grant to assist a new industry in Coosa County. The Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to provide infrastructure needed for Alabama Graphite Products to open a processing facility in the Kellyton community. As the governor has previously announced, Alabama Graphite Products plans to employ 100 people in the production of locally mined graphite which will be used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles.

“I am beyond proud to continue lending support to Westwater Resources’ plans to build the first U.S.-based graphite processing plant,” said Governor Ivey. “We can be proud that this important ingredient in producing EV batteries is being produces here in the United States, but also here in Sweet Home Alabama.”

CDBG funds will enable the city of Alexander City to extend sewer services to the Alabama Graphite Products facility which will be located in Kellyton Industrial Park.

Alabama Graphite Products plans to construct a $202 million graphite processing plant. Once in operation, the plant will process 7,500 tons of graphite annually and eventually expand that amount to 15,000 tons annually. Graphite will be mined in western Coosa County and transported to the plant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This project will provide jobs and benefit numerous communities who worked together to make it a reality,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA is pleased to join with Governor Ivey, Alabama Graphite and local leaders in this venture.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

###

