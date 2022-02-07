Thumbies Announces Return of Ceramic Elements™ Keepsakes

Thumbies Diamond Elements Pendant with fingerprint personalization Thumbies Bar Elements Pendant with handprint personalization Thumbies Rectangle Elements Pendant with nose print personalization

Thumbies’ Zirconium Ceramic keepsakes are a sleek and enduring way to cherish a loved one

We worked on research and development for this line for three years. The production process is almost identical to how rare gemstones develop in nature.” — Thumbies Founder Tom Dougherty

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., the creator of one-of-a-kind keepsake jewelry and accessories, has relaunched one of their most popular keepsake lines. The Elements™ line of zirconium ceramic keepsakes return with stronger material and more area to preserve the prints from people and pets.

Thumbies’ team creates a Zirconium-based blend through an advanced process known as ceramic injection molding (CIM). “We worked on research and development for this line for three years,” says Thumbies Founder Tom Dougherty. “The production process is almost identical to how rare gemstones develop in nature.”

The ceramic blend is sculpted into individual pieces using extreme heat and pressure to form three shapes: Diamond, Bar, and Rectangle. The mold hardens into an incredibly smooth and durable pendant with a jet-black color.

Once formed, the Elements piece is personalized with a fingerprint, handprint, footprint, paw print, or nose print that a customer submits. The finished product is an endearing keepsake that can be carried at all times and cherished for generations to come.

The Elements line starts at $250. But to celebrate their relaunch, customers can save 10% off with code 10OFFELEMENTS through February 28th.

Order Elements pendants and see all of Thumbies’ keepsake collections at thumbies.com.

About Thumbies

Established in 1998, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. To this day, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection, with products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) and paying tribute to those that have passed away with Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes. Thumbies’ unique creation process combines art with cutting-edge technology, making them the only keepsake provider to create 100% custom, made-to-order keepsakes.