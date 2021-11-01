Thumbies Is Offering Past & Present Service Members 10% Off Any Print Keepsake in Honor of Veterans Day

Our Stainless-Steel Money Clip with Fingerprint Personalization Thumbies Dog Tag - Fingerprint Personalization

We wanted to create this discount to thank everyone who has fought and continues to fight for our country. We couldn't do what we love without all the men and women that preserve our freedom to do so.” — Thumbies CEO Wayne Read

WOODSTOCK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thumbies® Inc., the creator of one-of-a-kind keepsake jewelry and accessories, is offering a special discount to all past and present service members in honor of Veterans Day on November 11th. From November 1st through November 14th, all service members can receive 10% off any Thumbies print-engraved keepsake ordered at thumbies.com.

Thumbies has a diverse selection of jewelry and accessories that can be personalized by any fingerprint, handprint, or footprint that a customer submits. Their product lines include pendants, dog tags, money clips, rings, pocket knives, bracelets, keychain tools, and much more. All of their jewelry products have been designed, crafted, and personalized in the United States since the company was established in 1998.

Customers can submit a print by taking a picture of the fingerprint, handprint, or footprint that they would like to preserve and then uploading it with their desired product.

Past and present service members can redeem their discount by using the code -- 10OFFSERVICE -- when checking out at thumbies.com.

About Thumbies

Established in 1998, Thumbies is the original fingerprint keepsake provider. To this day, Thumbies remains the industry leader in quality and selection, with products celebrating people and pets (Buddies Pet Keepsakes®) and paying tribute to those that have passed away with Phoenix Collection® cremation keepsakes. Thumbies’ unique creation process combines art with cutting-edge technology, making them the only keepsake provider to create 100% custom, made-to-order keepsakes.